Madrid: the former treasurer in Spain's ruling party hid up to €22 million in a Swiss bank account (Photo: PromoMadrid/Max Alexander)

Top Spanish official in graft scandal

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A former treasurer of Spain’s ruling People’s Party (PP) hid away his wealth in a Swiss bank account.

Court documents from an on-going judicial investigation into former PP treasurer Luis Barcenas revealed the account held up to €22 million, reports Reuters.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Saturday (19 January) said he would crack down on corruption after the documents had been released.

“I will not waiver against inappropriate conduct,” said Rajoy.

The party,...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

