Ad
euobserver
Covid-19 magnifies the fact that anxiety, depression, and distress all stem from a variety of factors, including broader socio-economic issues and challenging life events such as social isolation or loss of family members (Photo: Alex Proimos)

Shock of Covid-19 is catalyst to invest in mental health

EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Alviina Alametsä, Sara Cerdas, Maria Walsh, Brussels,

World Mental Health Day is on Saturday (10 October), but we must remember that this isn't a one-day event - it is time to make mental health a fundamental pillar in the Covid-19 response.

Now is the moment to instigate long-awaited mental health care reforms. This is a timely opportunity for the EU to turn profound and long-term impacts of the pandemic on mental health into a catalyst for change.

By integrating mental health into the recovery plan and the long-term funding and p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Alviina Alametsä is a Finnish MEP for the Greens/EFA, Sara Cerdas is a Portuguese MEP for the Socialists & Democrats, Maria Walsh is an Irish MEP for the EPP. All three are members of the Coalition for Mental Health and Wellbeing in the European Parliament.

Related articles

EU unveils Covid-19 'colour-code' travel zones
Migrant healthcare must not be forgotten during Covid-19
Covid-19: How is Eastern Europe bracing for a second wave?
Covid-19 magnifies the fact that anxiety, depression, and distress all stem from a variety of factors, including broader socio-economic issues and challenging life events such as social isolation or loss of family members (Photo: Alex Proimos)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Alviina Alametsä is a Finnish MEP for the Greens/EFA, Sara Cerdas is a Portuguese MEP for the Socialists & Democrats, Maria Walsh is an Irish MEP for the EPP. All three are members of the Coalition for Mental Health and Wellbeing in the European Parliament.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections