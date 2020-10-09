Shock of Covid-19 is catalyst to invest in mental health

World Mental Health Day is on Saturday (10 October), but we must remember that this isn't a one-day event - it is time to make mental health a fundamental pillar in the Covid-19 response.

Now is the moment to instigate long-awaited mental health care reforms. This is a timely opportunity for the EU to turn profound and long-term impacts of the pandemic on mental health into a catalyst for change.

By integrating mental health into the recovery plan and the long-term funding and p...