Extremists freely mingled with other corona-deniers at mass rally in Berlin on 29 August (Photo: Matthias Berg)

Far right using pandemic to win friends in Germany

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Far-right zealots in Germany are using the pandemic to "build bridges" with more mainstream corona-deniers, in a sign of the political and social damage being caused by Covid-19 in Europe.

Right-wing extremists "carried out or dominated" 92 anti-mask rallies in recent months, the German interior ministry told EUobserver on Thursday (24 September).

They mobilised 1,500 people in Berlin on 16 May at their own biggest event.

Most of the rallies attracted numbers of partici...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005.

