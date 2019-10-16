Wednesday

16th Oct 2019

Not That Ambassador

By

Former US ambassador to the EU, Anthony Gardner, says the EU "needs to stand up and put on its big boy pants".

Referring to the involvement in the Ukraine affair by his successor, Gordon Sondland, a former hotel magnate picked by Donald Trump, with little diplomatic experience, Gardner says: "Not for one second did I ever think that my job was to represent the Democratic party or the personal interests of the president, even though I was a personal representative of Barack Obama, and I don't think any of my predecessors, Republican or Democratic, ever thought they were here to do a narrow job of representing the party."

Author bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

