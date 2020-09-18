Podcast
Ylva Johansson on Migration and Drama Queens
By EU Scream
Ylva Johansson is done with drama queen discussions that portray migrants and refugees as an existential threat to Europe.
Johansson is the European commissioner for home affairs and she'd like to make migration a more normal issue.
She'd also like to win the approval of all EU member states for a new proposal for a common asylum and migration policy — something her predecessors failed to do.
But the real test for Johansson may be a personal one: how to hold fast to her deeply felt commitment to multiculturalism amid intense pressure to do even more to seal Europe's external borders from newcomers.
Author bio
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
