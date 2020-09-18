Friday

18th Sep 2020

Podcast

Ylva Johansson on Migration and Drama Queens

  • Home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson is done with drama queen discussions that portray migrants and refugees as an existential threat to Europe (Photo: Helena Malikova)

By

Ylva Johansson is done with drama queen discussions that portray migrants and refugees as an existential threat to Europe.

Johansson is the European commissioner for home affairs and she'd like to make migration a more normal issue.

She'd also like to win the approval of all EU member states for a new proposal for a common asylum and migration policy — something her predecessors failed to do.

But the real test for Johansson may be a personal one: how to hold fast to her deeply felt commitment to multiculturalism amid intense pressure to do even more to seal Europe's external borders from newcomers.

Author bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Standing up to bullies with Frans Timmermans

To succeed Timmermans needs to stand up to governments and vested interests rushing to reboot economies crashed by the coronavirus. That means ensuring the trillions of euros the EU and its member states spend transform rather than entrench polluting industries.

Data and Dystopia

Despite concerns about civil liberties and activities of companies like Clearview AI and Palantir, EU authorities are shaping a new industrial policy around artificial intelligence.

Winning the Car Wars

Lockdowns in response to the coronavirus mean quieter cities, clearer skies and easier breathing. For many city dwellers the lack of cars has been a revelation amid the suffering and loss inflicted by Covid-19.

Angst over 'Italexit'

Italians were hit hardest when the coronavirus landed in Europe but the European Union was slow to help the country. The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has apologised — twice.

The high price of muzzling media

The coronavirus outbreak has been a pretext for government censorship and a crackdown on journalists, who have been exposed to new criminal charges as well as violent attacks.

Standing up to bullies with Frans Timmermans

To succeed Timmermans needs to stand up to governments and vested interests rushing to reboot economies crashed by the coronavirus. That means ensuring the trillions of euros the EU and its member states spend transform rather than entrench polluting industries.

