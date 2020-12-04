Friday

4th Dec 2020

Showdowns over the rule of law

  • Mehreen Khan of the Financial Times talks about the EU's latest showdown with Poland and Hungary (Photo: Helena Malikova)

By

Brussels is increasingly expected to serve as the European Union's sheriff on rule of law.

But its ability to enforce adherence to democratic norms and values remains weak.

Mehreen Khan of the Financial Times talks about the EU's latest showdown with Poland and Hungary. She also discusses illiberal trends in France and her own brush with the country's newly restrictive climate for free expression.

Politics expert Garvan Walshe talks about his latest pro-democracy project, a news site called article7.eu that's dedicated to tracking rule of law issues in Europe.

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Von der Leyen tells Poland and Hungary to go to court

Poland and Hungary should ask the EU's top court to assess linking EU funds to the respect of the rule of law instead of blocking the budget and recovery package, the EU Commission chief said, most MEPs backed her up.

