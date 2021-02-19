Podcast
Taking Brexit personally
By EU Scream
James Crisp has Boris Johnson's old job in Brussels covering EU affairs for The Daily Telegraph.
Crisp often writes with that jaundiced eye on the European project you'd expect from a correspondent on a venerable Conservative UK newspaper.
But Crisp continues to command respect for sharp and informed questioning of EU authorities.
This episode starts with James recalling a family trip to Mini-Europe, a theme park featuring scale models of landmarks and heritage sites from each EU member state.
Mini-Europe's founder Thierry Meeùs has cordoned off the British exhibits — in deference to Brexit of course.
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
