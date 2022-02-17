Thursday

17th Feb 2022

  1. Podcast
  2. EU Scream

Podcast

Eurafrique

  • While there may be warm words about a new partnership when the leaders of the EU and African Union meet in Brussels this week, there are unlikely to be breakthroughs on key African demands (Photo: Helena Malikova)

By

Policy differences between Europe and Africa have been widening, and while there may be warm words about a new partnership when the leaders of the EU and African Union meet in Brussels, there are unlikely to be breakthroughs on key African demands.

One area where Europeans and Africans have long seen eye-to-eye is fighting jihadists, and Europe has not hesitated to ally with African autocrats who promise a measure of stability.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Could Françafrique — the French sphere of influence that outlived the end of French colonialism — still be revived on a European scale, as Eurafrique?

Nick Westcott is the director of the Royal African Society in London and he was the first managing director for Africa at the EU's European External Action Service. Faten Aggad is a senior advisor at the African Climate Foundation and she was formerly a senior advisor for negotiations with the EU with the African Union High Representative in Addis Ababa.

Elissa Jobson is director for global advocacy at the International Crisis Group and she was previously the group's main liaison with the African Union. The Open Society European Policy Institute partnered with EU Scream in making this episode.

Author bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Site Section

  1. EU Scream

Related stories

  1. Frontex plan to deploy to Africa gets initial 'green light'
  2. Vaccine-waiver row refuses to die at EU-AU summit
  3. The sixth AU-EU summit: partners in therapy?
  4. Faux woke wars must not derail EU anti-racism plans
Vaccine-waiver row refuses to die at EU-AU summit

The stark gap in Covid-19 vaccination rates between Europe and Africa is likely to feed into the EU-AU summit negotiations. But a patent waiver still looks like a no-go for Europe.

Opinion

The sixth AU-EU summit: partners in therapy?

Ahead of the EU-AU summit, Europe seems rather optimistic, while the African side is much more cautious. The water between both sides of the Mediterranean is still deep.

Column

Faux woke wars must not derail EU anti-racism plans

For many politicians in France, Europe is in the midst of a no-holds-barred culture war in which the real enemy is not Russia or China but with emboldened woke fighters on a mission to demolish the "European Way of Life."

European shibboleths

Europe is green, humane and has defeated populism. These are common views among the EU chattering classes. But they often seem more reflexive than reflective, and some of them amount to shibboleths.

Transparency, Interrupted

The European Union adopted its access regulation at the turn of this century. But as work went digital, the rules have failed to keep pace. A lot still goes unrecorded or unregistered, and cannot be accessed easily, if at all.

News in Brief

  1. Frontex reports spike in irregular attempts to enter EU
  2. EU lawmakers want ban on 'Golden Passports'
  3. EU airlines begin avoiding Ukraine
  4. EU Commission preps a 'ready for anything' Ukraine plan
  5. Russia's EU envoy changes line on Ukraine
  6. Border and coast guard agency suspends travel agency
  7. Borrell replies to Russia on behalf of EU
  8. Germany makes ex-Greenpeace chief climate envoy

European shibboleths

Europe is green, humane and has defeated populism. These are common views among the EU chattering classes. But they often seem more reflexive than reflective, and some of them amount to shibboleths.

Transparency, Interrupted

The European Union adopted its access regulation at the turn of this century. But as work went digital, the rules have failed to keep pace. A lot still goes unrecorded or unregistered, and cannot be accessed easily, if at all.

Latest News

  1. Never waste a crisis - so start building Covid research in Africa
  2. European lawmakers call on central bank to hold rates steady
  3. Kövesi slams Warsaw for refusing to cooperate
  4. Von der Leyen seen dragging heels on Hungary and Poland
  5. Probing for a pesticides link to Parkinson's disease
  6. Eurafrique
  7. Top EU court OKs funding cuts for rule-breaking states
  8. Hungary monitors not enough to stop first 'rigged' election in EU

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us