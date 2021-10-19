Ad
Frontex's HQ in Warsaw. It was the Brussels office that saw a direct-action protest by citizens concerned at its operations in the Mediterranean and elsewhere (Photo: European Union, 2019)

Frontex: An EU agency gone rogue?

Migration
Opinion
by Ludek Stavinoha, Norwich,

Earlier this month, transparency activists from the German NGO FragdenStaat brought a suitcase containing €10,520.76 to Frontex - the sum of legal fees claimed by the EU border agency over a lost court case.

Despite calls from the EU Parliament, human rights NGOs and more than 80,000 petition signatories to drop its demand, Frontex insisted on the payment, threatening forceful recovery.

Author Bio

Dr Ludek Stavinoha is a lecturer in media and international development at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, UK. His research focuses on the politics of EU border control and migrant solidarity in Greece.

