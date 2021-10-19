Frontex: An EU agency gone rogue?

Earlier this month, transparency activists from the German NGO FragdenStaat brought a suitcase containing €10,520.76 to Frontex - the sum of legal fees claimed by the EU border agency over a lost court case.
Despite calls from the EU Parliament, human rights NGOs and more than 80,000 petition signatories to drop its demand, Frontex insisted on the payment, threatening forceful recovery.
Dr Ludek Stavinoha is a lecturer in media and international development at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, UK. His research focuses on the politics of EU border control and migrant solidarity in Greece.
