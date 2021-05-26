Ad
'Calm before the storm'? - experts only disagree on whether the deepfakes problem will take months or a few years to materialise

'Deepfakes' - a political problem already hitting the EU

by Michael Meyer-Resende and Madeline Brady, Berlin,

Last month (21 April), the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Dutch Parliament had an online call with Leonid Volkov, Alexi Navalny's chief of staff.

Or so the parliamentarians thought. It turned out that they may have been talking to a deepfake version of Volkov.

This could be a momentous event: The first time that deepfake technology is abused to interfere with high-level politics in the EU.

There appears to be a growing amount of political cheapfakes – videos that are man...

'Calm before the storm'? - experts only disagree on whether the deepfakes problem will take months or a few years to materialise

