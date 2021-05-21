Ad
WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala pointed out that 80 percent of production, and exports, is from only 10 countries (Photo: European Parliament)

Waiving vaccine patent 'not enough', WTO chief tells MEPs

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Increasing manufacturing capacity globally for vaccines is key, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) told MEPs on Thursday (20 May), adding that waiving intellectual property rights is not enough.

The EU has come under pressure to agree to waive patent rights for Covid-19 vaccines, after a proposal on the issue was backed by the US.

"Getting the intellectual property rights waiver [for vaccines] will not be enough," Okonjo-Iweala said.

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

