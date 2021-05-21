Waiving vaccine patent 'not enough', WTO chief tells MEPs

Increasing manufacturing capacity globally for vaccines is key, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) told MEPs on Thursday (20 May), adding that waiving intellectual property rights is not enough.

The EU has come under pressure to agree to waive patent rights for Covid-19 vaccines, after a proposal on the issue was backed by the US.

"Getting the intellectual property rights waiver [for vaccines] will not be enough," Okonjo-Iweala said.