Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko (l) with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Monday (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

Lukashenko threatens protesters after Russia bailout

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia has loaned embattled Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko $1.5 billion (€1.3bn), even as he warned protesters not to cross his "red lines".

"We agreed that during this complicated period Moscow would grant Minsk a state loan," Russian president Vladimir Putin told Lukashenko at a press conference in Sochi, on Russia's Black Sea coast, on Monday (14 September).

He also pledged Belarus would be the "first country" to receive Russia's new coronavirus vaccine, when it was ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

