MEPs raise concerns on vaccine 'travel certificates'

EU commissioner for justice Didier Reynders on Tuesday (13 April) announced that a pilot project for EU-wide vaccine certificates could be launched "in the beginning of June" - aiming to have the whole system operating by the end of June.
But both MEPs and member states still have to give green light to the proposal.
Only 13 member states have agreed on the specific criteria for issuing such a green passport for tourism by this June "at the latest," according to an announcement b...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
