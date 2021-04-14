MEPs raise concerns on vaccine 'travel certificates'

EU commissioner for justice Didier Reynders on Tuesday (13 April) announced that a pilot project for EU-wide vaccine certificates could be launched "in the beginning of June" - aiming to have the whole system operating by the end of June.

But both MEPs and member states still have to give green light to the proposal.

Only 13 member states have agreed on the specific criteria for issuing such a green passport for tourism by this June "at the latest," according to an announcement b...