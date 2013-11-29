Beloved Ashton

It looked like it would be another humdrum year for Catherine Ashton. Full of: Where is she? What is she doing? Why does she never talk to press?
Then she pulled the Kosovo-Serbia deal out of the hat. It passed under the general radar, though. One country in the Balkans heading towards normalised - but still thoroughly complex - relations with its break-away statelet was not feel-good enough.
So the foreign policy chi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here