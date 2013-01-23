Ad
euobserver
Cameron: A No to the EU would be a 'one-way ticket' (Photo: number10.gov.uk)

UK looks to 2017 for EU membership vote

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Britain will hold a referendum on whether to stay in the EU by the end of 2017, David Cameron promised on Wednesday (23 January) in a long-delayed speech on Britain's status in Europe.

Delivering the speech in London, Cameron promised to re-negotiate Britain's EU membership terms followed by a public vote if his Conservative party, which is currently in coalition with the pro-EU Liberal Democrats, wins the next election, expected in 2015.

Quizzed by reporters on whether a refere...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

