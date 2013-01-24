World Bank highlights growth outside the EU crisis

For those suffering from eurozone crisis syndrome, it is easy to forget that an economic world exists beyond the EU's borders.

For all the talk of recession and depression it would be a mistake to think that economies are in retreat the world over. In reality, most of the world is growing - and not just the usual suspects.

While the US, the EU and Japan tread water, five years after the start of the financial crisis, the 150 or more countries of the developing world are growing a...