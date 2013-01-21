Ad
Rome: the Monti government is on its way out (Photo: Giampaolo Macorig)

Italy to run balanced budget, minister says

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The Italian economy will run a balanced budget in 2013 before returning to growth the following year, the country's outgoing finance minister has told the European Parliament.

Speaking with MEPs on the Parliament's Economic committee on Monday (21 January), Finance Minister Vittorio Grilli said that "we expect to have a current account surplus by 2014".

Grilli added that the Italian economy would grow by over 1 percent in 2014 after two consecutive years of recession, but describ...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Rome: the Monti government is on its way out (Photo: Giampaolo Macorig)

