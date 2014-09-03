The EU's interminable changing of the guard

Brussels is about to be shaken up. And it feels good. On 1 November – if all goes to plan – a new team of EU commissioners will take up office. New faces will front foreign policy and co-ordinate EU member states at PM level.

Every changing of the guard has an anticipatory, back-to-school, feel about it, but this seems different - largely because the current crop can only be improved upon.

Jose Manuel Barroso has been commission president since 2004. The ultimate pragmatist with f...