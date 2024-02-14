Podcast
Podcast: Trump, Nato, EU top jobs, migration
By Martin Gak & William Glucroft
Editor's note: In the spirit of diversifying and experimentation, we've partnered with the reporters behind the Euroscopic podcast, who will be bringing a weekly conversational analysis of the top EU stories, coupled with interviews with some of EUobserver's reporters on the stories we've published. I'll let the kind hosts, Martin Gak and William Glucroft, take it from here:
"Strategic autonomy" is the buzzword that seems will neither go away nor come to fruition. The European Union has ample reason to get its security ducks in a row, and didn't need former and maybe future President Donald Trump for a reminder. But there's no stopping Trump. His latest loudmouth remarks on NATO members not pulling their weight has the transatlantic alliance once again in damage-control mode.
Join EUobserver today
Get the EU news that really matters
Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.
Choose your plan
... or subscribe as a group
Already a member?
For what that and other foreign policy fires mean for the EU, we chat with our own Andrew Rettman. He also gives us a rundown on the race for the bloc's top jobs that will be up for grabs come parliamentary elections in June. You can read his latest about that here.
When it comes to Trump, of course, it's often less about what he says than how he says it. His views on foreigners and immigrants are well known, but it's not like the EU's are much more enlightened. We touch on the latest migration deal with a third country and a few other issues percolating this week.
You can follow Euroscopic on their Substack to receive the episodes as they're published, or find them here on EUobserver every Wednesday (in principle).
Author bio
William Glucroft is a writer and journalist based in Berlin. Explorer of the Teutonic Imaginary who's covering Germany with wit, style, and insight worth reading. Martin Gak is a broadcaster and writer, a native of Argentina fascinated by the idea of Europe, its values and its cheese.
Together they put out Euroscopic, a weekly podcast on all things European, which offers analysis, deep dives, interviews and exquisite banter.