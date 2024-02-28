Wednesday

28th Feb 2024

Podcast: Hyperlocal meets supranational

By

Editor's note: In the spirit of diversifying and experimentation, we've partnered with the reporters behind the Euroscopic podcast, who will be bringing a weekly conversational analysis of the top EU stories, coupled with interviews with some of EUobserver's reporters on the stories we've published. I'll let the kind hosts, Martin Gak and William Glucroft, take it from here:

French authorities seem pretty convinced that Russia was looking to exploit the country's political sensitivity towards all-things antisemitism. Meanwhile, Germany seems confused about what antisemitism even is. At national and European levels, domestic politics appear to be coming under pressure from a number of angles, and the farmers are — literally — at the gates.

Thankfully, the view from above is harmonious once again — and it only took 649 days to get there. Hungary at last approved Sweden's entry into NATO, just in time for French President Emmanuel Macron to open the door to some kind of European troop presence in Ukraine. Välkommen till klubben!

For the Russian take, we speak to Mikhail Komin, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations and EUobserver contributor.

Later in the episode, we head out to the cool-kid streets of Berlin's Neukölln district, where the people who brought you DiEM25 are gathering signatures to get on the ballot for June's European elections. We talk to the aspiring party's would-be Spitzenkandidat (lead candidate), Karin de Rigo, about what's happened to the left and why she thinks her party can do better.

You can follow Euroscopic on their Substack to receive the episodes as they're published, or find them here on EUobserver every Wednesday (in principle).

Author bio

William Glucroft is a writer and journalist based in Berlin. Explorer of the Teutonic Imaginary who's covering Germany with wit, style, and insight worth reading. Martin Gak is a broadcaster and writer, a native of Argentina fascinated by the idea of Europe, its values and its cheese.

Together they put out Euroscopic, a weekly podcast on all things European, which offers analysis, deep dives, interviews and exquisite banter.

Related stories

  1. Podcast: Navalny, Ian Bremmer and "more Europe"
  2. Podcast: Trump, Nato, EU top jobs, migration
  3. Listen to Euroscopic, our new podcast
Podcast: Navalny, Ian Bremmer and "more Europe"

EU headlines, Russia after Navalny, the Munich Security Conference and an interview with Ian Bremmer, author and founder of the Eurasia Group on his main takeaways from the conference.

Podcast: Trump, Nato, EU top jobs, migration

Strategic autonomy, Trump's belligerent Nato remarks and the consequences for EU. Also, our own Andrew Rettman on EU top jobs and the role of the radical right. Finally, third-country migration deals. Listen.

Listen to Euroscopic, our new podcast

We've partnered with Dr Martin Gak and William Glucroft, the reporters behind the Euroscopic podcast, to bring their analysis and our reporting to you in the run-up to the EU elections.

