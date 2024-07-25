Leverage aid more often to force countries to accept returns, says EU

Trade and international development aid should more often be used as leverage to force countries to accept the return of rejected migrants, says the European Commission.
The comments on Wednesday (24 July) by Ylva Johansson, the EU's migration commissioner, come as member states struggle to send home people with no legal right to remain on European territory.<...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
