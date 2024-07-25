Ad
euobserver
A refugee camp in Uganda. 85 percent of the world’s refugees live in developing countries. (Photo: Isaac Kasamani)

Leverage aid more often to force countries to accept returns, says EU

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Trade and international development aid should more often be used as leverage to force countries to accept the return of rejected migrants, says the European Commission.

The comments on Wednesday (24 July) by Ylva Johansson, the EU's migration commissioner, come as member states struggle to send home people with no legal right to remain on European territory.<...

Migration

