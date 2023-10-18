Ad
euobserver
Only 40 percent of ODA has actually reached the poorest 40 percent of countries, according to the findings (Photo: UNited Nations Photo)

EU states spending development aid on themselves, report finds

EU & the World
Africa
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Almost €14bn of European official development assistance ends up in a handful of rich member states — instead of going towards low-income nations in need around the globe, a new report finds.

The study, published Wednesday (18 October), say the funds are being diverted to hosting Ukrainian refugees as so-called 'in-donor' refugee costs.

The AidWatch report was drafted by

EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU aid for Africa risks violating spending rules, Oxfam says
New school year sees 6.7m Ukraine children unable to learn
EU development aid to finance armies in Africa
Ukraine refugees still 'dependent on private homes', report finds
Only 40 percent of ODA has actually reached the poorest 40 percent of countries, according to the findings (Photo: UNited Nations Photo)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections