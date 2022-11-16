Ad
China, not Europe, keeps policy makers in Washington awake at night

by Caroline de Gruyter, Brussels,

Last week was good for Western democracies. In the Midterm elections in the United States, which usually prove to be a slaughterhouse for the sitting president's party, the Democrats scored much better than many had predicted. They even managed to keep a short majority in the Senate. Moreover, moderate Republican candidates performed significantly better than extremist Republican candidates endorsed by Donald Trump. This may give the moderates a stronger voice again in their party. Significan...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a European affairs columnist for NRC, Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a recent column in NRC.

