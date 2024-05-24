Ad
euobserver

Podcast

Hitchhiker's guide to EU everything

Euroscopic
by William Glucroft & Martin Gak, Berlin,


Tech, climate, illiberalism. Any one of those is enough to fill a policymaker’s pl...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EuroscopicPodcast

Author Bio

William Glucroft is a writer and journalist based in Berlin. Explorer of the Teutonic Imaginary who's covering Germany with wit, style, and insight worth reading. Martin Gak is a broadcaster and writer, a native of Argentina fascinated by the idea of Europe, its values and its cheese.

Related articles

Georgia's EU future at stake as police crackdown on 'foreign agent' protests
ICC warrant on Israel 'long overdue' for Palestinian top lawyer, as EU allies split
Georgia passes 'foreign agents' law likely to derail EU candidacy

Tags

EuroscopicPodcast

Author Bio

William Glucroft is a writer and journalist based in Berlin. Explorer of the Teutonic Imaginary who's covering Germany with wit, style, and insight worth reading. Martin Gak is a broadcaster and writer, a native of Argentina fascinated by the idea of Europe, its values and its cheese.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections