Podcast: EU elections are here. Go vote!





The nice thing about voting, other than that whole democracy thing, is it puts an end to months of filling airtime with unverifiable speculation. (Not that your humble Euroscopic hosts would ever stoop so low …). So Martin and I are, like millions of others across the 27-nations bloc, eager to see polls open and await the results of European Elections.

But first! One last chance to fill airtime with unverifiable speculation. We run through the big stuff at stake in this election and the ways it could pan out.

The head of Transparency International EU, Nick Aiossa, joins us to talk about how EU institutions and officials have gotten better at coming clean about conflicts of interest — and how much better they still need to get.

Then EUobserver contributing reporter Piet Ruig tells us about his day out in a Brussels park with populist farmer protesters.

Listen, subscribe for free, and don’t go anywhere as the results come in. Most of all, if you’re a European citizen, go vote.