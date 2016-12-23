Friday

23rd Dec 2016

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

US ambassador warns of Trump-type victories in Europe

  • US ambassador to the EU, Anthony L. Gardner. (Photo: Casa de América)

By

Donald Trump's victory should serve as a lesson for Europe's mainstream forces ahead of their own ballots next year, the US ambassador to the EU said.

”Politics as usual just doesn’t work, on both sides of the Atlantic. We need to understand why,” Anthony L. Gardner told journalists on Wednesday (9 November) while the final votes were tallied.

Dear EUobserver reader

Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver.

Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year.

  1. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile
  2. All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations
  4. EUobserver archives

EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states.

♡ We value your support.

If you already have an account click here to login.

Phrases such as ”the system is rigged” had tapped into something important, the US envoy said.

”Clearly, one of the key words in these elections was fairness. People aren’t feeling they profit from the benefits of globalisation and free trade," Gardner, a former venture capitalist and champion of the EU-US trade pact, TTIP, suggested.

That wasn’t just a feeling, but a fact proven by studies, he added.

The McKinsey Global Institute  recently found that about two-thirds of households in 25 advanced economies were flat or fell in the last decade. The situation was the worst in Italy, where 97 percent of middle class has seen stagnant or declining take-home pay. In the US, the figure was 81 percent.

”People fear their children will be worse off than themselves,” Gardner said, calling the situation "dramatic".

He predicted extreme forces would try to exploit Donald Trump’s election to make their own cases next year, when Czechia, France, Germany and the Netherlands all head to the polling booths.

”Certain politicians will use this to convince [disgruntled voters] they too can overturn status quo," he warned.

The EU should win over voters by making its trade policy fairer and taking measures against tax evasion by multinational companies, he said.

But above all, the ambassador called for another type of communications, one that won "minds, but also hearts".

Paraphrasing a stance by Irish poet W. B. Yeats, Gardner said it was time for moderates to ”speak out with passionate intensity”.

”I’ve been on the road for two and a half years to promote TTIP. We were showing up with facts, opponents were showing up with passion. We need to respect facts, but passion often wins," he said.

The EU wasn't in a good place for the moment, "struggling to hold it together”, he said. But all and all, the US envoy still believed in the project and that politicians could win votes on pro-European messages.

"But we need to regain the sense of what the EU is good for. It shouldn't be a difficult argument to make, but we aren't making it very well because we are using technical language," said the US envoy, who is also half-European.

For those who worry that the EU is falling apart, he said that ”one has to see the movie, not just the snap shot”.

"If you just look at the situation today, you’ll be pessimistic. But over a five or ten years period, that picture often changed. I’ve seen the movie and I think I know where it goes. Fundamentally, I am optimistic," he said.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Trump win could be 'end of era' in EU-US ties
  2. What would a Trump victory mean for the EU?
  3. Trump's victory won't help far-right EU parties

News in Brief

  1. Wallonia sues Volkswagen over Dieselgate scandal
  2. Report: EU commissioners want to cut Poland's funding
  3. Italy's Monte dei Paschi bank faces state bailout
  4. Muslim woman set to become Romania PM
  5. EU dodges decision in US visa row
  6. States must ratify EU-Singapore deal, ECJ lawyer says
  7. EU court: Morocco deals don't apply to Western Sahara
  8. UK mass surveillence is illegal, EU court says

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Zero Waste EuropePublic Support Needed to Promote Zero Waste in More Municipalities
  2. Belgrade Security ForumEU Cannot Afford to Ignore the Western Balkans as Populism Surges
  3. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen Calls for an Investigation on the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  4. World VisionAmid EU Talks on Migration, Children on the Move Remain Forgotten and Unprotected
  5. Centre Maurits CoppietersAlex Salmond Receives Coppieters Award for his Service to Scotland and Europe
  6. ACCA & ECODA“Aligning Corporate Governance and Culture” - Panel Discussion on 11 January
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsStrong Support for Hamburg Declaration on Human Rights Defenders
  8. Swedish EnterprisesHow to Use Bioenergy Coming From Forests in a Sustainable Way?
  9. Counter BalanceReport Reveals Corrupt but Legal Practices in Development Finance
  10. Swedish EnterprisesMEPs and Business Representatives Debate on the Future of the EU at Winter Mingle
  11. ACCAFifty Key Factors in the Public Sector Accountants Need to Prepare for
  12. UNICEFSchool “as Vital as Food and Medicine” for Children Caught up in Conflict