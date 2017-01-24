EU to step up effort against Russian and Islamist propaganda

The EU's anti-propaganda unit is getting more staff to counter Russian efforts to influence elections in Europe and expand its work against Islamic State (IS) militants.

An EU source close to the work of the East StratCom Task Force said resources were being relocated within the EEAS, the EU foreign service, to strengthen the unit after member states rejected a European Parliament proposal to allocate €800,000 budget to it last year.

The 11-strong team, which was set up in September 2015, still has no specific budget, draws its budget on EU and member states resources.

With elections looming in Netherlands in March, in France in April, and in Germany in September, the anti-propaganda are expecting an increase of disinformation from Russia and pro-Russian activists in Europe.

Since it started working, East StraCom has debunked over 2,500 fake stories from pro-Kremlin outlets, which are often linked to one another.

Stories can be published first by official Russian media like Russia Today or Sputnik, which operate in different languages, and then taken by a whole range of other, smaller, websites. Or they can originate on a very small website, very often in Central Europe, which are then used as the source of the "news" by others.

In recent months, German chancellor Angela Merkel has been the main target of pro-Kremlin outlets, with articles going as far as to say that she was aware of last March's terrorist attacks in Brussels or in touch with some of the attackers.

Even when debunked, these fake stories serve to confuse the public and damage the reputation of political leaders by playing on people's fears, especially over the migration issue, the source noted.

German and British intelligence have warned against Russian efforts to meddle in the forthcoming election campaigns.

Merkel herself insisted last November that "we are already having to deal with information out of Russia or with internet attacks that are of Russian origin or with news, which sows false information".

On 1 January, The Czech government launched its own unit to fight fake news and disinformation campaigns.

In France, where three of the main presidential candidates have called for a softer approach to Russia, and where the far-right National Front is funded by Russian loans, the authorities have so far raised no alarm, and contacts with East Stratcom have been limited.

For some EU countries, Islamist terrorism and IS are the most important threat to Europe, while others think it is Russia.

That is why the EEAS is setting up an equivalent of East Stratcom for the South, with an aim to a addressing lack of information about the EU in Arabic and countering the IS narrative.

Following East Stratcom's model, the new south unit will communicate EU policies and values in Arabic, and it will monitor and debunk Islamist fake news and propaganda.

The recruitment has started and a team should be in place during this year's first quarter, the source said.