Russia poisoning is not EU concern, Germany says

  • Putin won another six years in office on Sunday (Photo: kremlin.ru)

By

Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister has described Russia as a "difficult partner", but said the UK poisoning was a "bilateral" issue, indicating that Britain can count on little support from the EU.

Maas spoke ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (19 March), one day after Russian leader Vladimir Putin secured six more years in power and in the wake of British allegations that Russia poisoned a former spy, Sergei Skripal, in the UK earlier this month using nerve gas.

Germany joined France and the US in backing the UK accusation last week, but Maas added on Monday that "dialogue" with Russia ought to continue as it was "an important partner" in solving international conflicts.

The British foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, is expected to speak out on Russia to his EU peers on Monday, an EU source said.

The Russian election is also to be briefly discussed under an agenda item entitled "foreign affairs," but a more substantial debate on EU-Russia relations will take place either at an EU summit later this week or at another foreign ministers' meeting in the coming months, the source said.

Johnson gave a foretaste of what he might say in remarks to press over the weekend.

"We actually have evidence within the last 10 years that Russia has not only been investigating the delivery of nerve agents for the purposes of assassination, but has also been creating and stockpiling Novichok [a nerve toxin]," he told the BBC on Sunday.

He also said the chain of command on Skripal "leads inexorably to the Kremlin [Putin]."

The Russian ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, told the BBC the same day that Russia "had nothing to do with it" and that Johnson's remarks were "inappropriate".

He also suggested the UK had poisoned Skripal itself, but added: "I don't have evidence of anything being used [by the UK]".

Putin himself said in Moscow the same day: "It's complete nonsense to imagine that anyone in Russia could resort to such tricks ahead of the presidential elections and World Cup".

His campaign spokesman, Andrei Kondrashov, added that the UK allegations had helped Putin to win more votes.

"We need to say thank you to Great Britain because they again misread the Russian mindset," he said.

Preliminary counting showed Putin won 76 percent of the vote in an election that had excluded all other serious contenders and saw a massive pro-Putin state media blitz.

"This election result was expected. The election campaign in Russia has been rigged to President Putin's advantage, including government control over the media and opposition parties who are prevented from applying," Swedish foreign minister Cecilia Wallstroem said on Sunday.

The EU foreign service noted in a statement that Europe would not recognise that part of the Russian election held in occupied territories in Crimea in Ukraine.

EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini added that foreign ministers would pledge support to Ukraine on Monday.

"I was in Kiev exactly one week ago to pass the message of full support both to the full implementation of the Minsk agreements, the non-recognition policy of the annexation of Crimea that we consider illegal," she said.

"I expect that we will reconfirm our full support both political and financial to the country,"she added.

The so-called Minsk peace accord says Russia must pull troops and weapons out of Ukraine and hand back control of the border to Kiev, among other conditions.

The EU has said it will not relax economic sanctions and asset freezes on Russia until this take  place.

