Trump's new envoy to Germany under fire

By Nikolaj Nielsen

The former president of the European Parliament Martin Schulz has suggested the new US ambassador to Germany returned to the United States.

Schulz told the German press agency, DPA, on Monday (4 June) that comments made by US ambassador Richard Grenell in an interview with Breitbart news to empower conservatives in Europe were unacceptable.

