Monday

15th Apr 2019

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Former diplomats urge EU to draw red line on Israel

  • Jerusalem: Trump was 'gambling with the security and stability of various countries located at Europe's doorstep', the former ministers said (Photo: Mohammad Usaid Abbasi)

By

The EU ought to tell the US that their partnership on Israel is over if US leader Donald Trump endorses Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories, former top diplomats from all over Europe have said.

"In anticipation of this US plan, we believe Europe should formally reaffirm the internationally agreed parameters for a two-state solution," 37 former foreign ministers and EU leaders said in a letter to the EU Council and EU foreign service on Monday (15 April).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

"Doing this in advance of the US plan establishes the EU's criteria for supporting American efforts," they said.

Trump has promised to unveil what he has called the "deal of the century" on the Arab-Israeli conflict.

But his decisions so far, to recognise Israel's annexation of East Jerusalem from Palestine and of the Golan Heights from Syria, indicate that he plans to go against the EU and UN-backed model, Mogens Lykketoft, a Danish MP and former foreign minister and UN secretary general, who initiated the letter, told EUobserver on Sunday (14 April).

"We can see that there is a coordinated wish in Washington and Jerusalem right now that one should recognise from the aide of the US the annexation of major blocks of settlements," he said.

If Trump was to to propose a one-state solution, then he would be unlikely to back "one state with equal rights for everybody," Lykketoft added.

The last time the EU formally restated its position on Palestine was in Council conclusions by foreign ministers in 2014.

But given Trump's "disturbing" actions so far and the re-election of Israel's hawkish prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a new EU statement "is more important than ever", Lykketoft noted.

Trump and Netanyahu's actions were "harmful to the possibilities of lasting peace" and a one-state model would be "unstable - it would not bring real peace to the Palestinian people or the Israeli people", he noted.

The open letter said Trump was "gambling with the security and stability of various countries located at Europe's doorstep".

Israel was already "sliding into a one-state reality of unequal rights" and Trump's endorsement of Netanyahu's policies could "fatally damage the cause of a durable peace for Palestinians and Israelis alike", it went on.

The EU and the US would be more effective if they acted together, it said.

But "in situations in which our vital interests and fundamental values are at stake, Europe must pursue its own course of action," the 37 signatories said.

The galaxy of names included former ministers from France, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and the UK.

It also included signatories from Italy and Spain in the south and from Austria, Poland, and Romania in Central Europe.

The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia have in recent years forged closer relations with Israel and blocked or abstained from joint EU and UN statements endorsing the two-state model.

But for Lykketoft, the letter showed that "there is the same concern all around Europe, maybe not everywhere to the same degree, but you have reasonable people in almost all the EU countries who are ready to promote peace".

The EU also ought to differentiate between Israeli settlements and Israel proper in its trade policy, he added.

It also ought to recognise Palestine the way that Sweden has done in order to protect its territorial integrity, Lykketoft said.

But that was just his personal view and that of former Danish foreign minister Uffe Ellemann-Jensen, another signatory, rather than the joint position of all 37 names, Lykketoft noted.

The most important thing was for all 28 EU states to stand together on the "basic parameters" for the peace process for now, he added.

Some EU countries, such as France, have suggested the EU should in future introduce majority voting on foreign policy, so that spoiler countries, such as Hungary, could not block its statements.

But Lykketoft said it was "too much to hope for" that the EU-28 would agree to scrap the consensus principle enshrined in the EU treaty.

He also said Europe's foreign activism would be weakened if if it tried to leave behind individual EU states who disagreed with the mainstream.

"It's very important that Europe stands together on the important issues," he said.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU offers terse response to Gaza youth shot by Israelis
  2. No EU cost for Israeli 'apartheid' in West Bank
  3. Israel presses Jerusalem claim in EU capital

Feature

EU offers terse response to Gaza youth shot by Israelis

A letter signed by 250 medical staff is demanding the EU stop research funding for Israeli defence and security firms, in light of the some 6,500 Palestinians shot in the past year by Israeli soldiers.

Interview

Russia divides Europe's eurosceptic parties

Divisions on how to handle Russia's "neo-imperial appetite", among other factors, are set to block Italian Matteo Salvini's dreams of a new EU league, Jan Zahradil, a leading Czech MEP and a candidate for EU commission president has said.

China agrees to address key EU concerns in snub to Trump

In a last-minute push, EU and Chinese officials agree on a joint statement at their summit in Brussels addressing some of the EU's longstanding grievances. Trump's "America First" policy seemed to have pushed the two closer together.

News in Brief

  1. New EU pipeline law lets Nord Stream 2 off the hook
  2. EU states sign off new CO2 rules for cars and vans
  3. EU copyright law receives final approval
  4. Centre-left narrowly wins Finnish elections
  5. OECD: Belgium charged highest wage taxes in 2018
  6. LePen crowdfunds EU campaign after banks say 'no'
  7. Swedish prosecutor urged to reopen Assange investigation
  8. Germany permits some weapons exports to Saudi

EU migrants sneaking into US from Mexico

Almost 1,000 Romanian nationals were caught trying to sneak into the United States in 2017, of which around half attempted to cross via Mexico. Nationals from countries like Hungary and the UK were also intercepted.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  2. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  3. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  4. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  9. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  10. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan

Latest News

  1. Vestager: Race for EU top job is 'no issue' outside Brussels
  2. Former diplomats urge EU to draw red line on Israel
  3. It's time for progressives to save Europe. Again.
  4. MEPs plan to give up veto on military subsidies
  5. Pro-EU 'nerds' gather on Dutch island for election plan
  6. EU parliament meets last time This WEEK
  7. France blunts EU on escalating Libya threat
  8. UK, France should join German Saudi arms embargo

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  6. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  7. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  8. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  9. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  11. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  12. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us