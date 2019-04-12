Ad
A debate at one of several dozen tents at the Democracy Alive festival (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Pro-EU 'nerds' gather on Dutch island for election plan

by Peter Teffer, Den Burg, Texel, the Netherlands,
A Brexiter in a pub in the United Kingdom denounces the idea of British citizens going to vote in the May European Parliament elections.

Why?

'Because the EU is undemocratic,' he says.

The joke, by Irish comedian Andrew Maxwell, elicited laughter at the opening, on Thursday (11 April), of the Democracy Alive festival in the Netherlands.

He also generated applause and cheers when he said it was "time to be proud of being European".

Maxwell was a hit with the 200...

