Tuesday

18th Jun 2019

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Erdogan mocks Macron amid EU sanctions threat

  • Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said France had no right to speak own behalf of Cyprus (Photo: Erik de Haan)

By

Turkey could face EU sanctions over gas drilling in Cyprus, Greece and others have warned, prompting mockery by Turkey's president.

"We've agreed ... to prepare the ground in the coming week for the [EU] summit to take relevant decisions, even sanctions against Turkey, if it's verified that there's been drilling in the Cypriot EEZ [exclusive economic zone]," Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras said on Sunday (16 June).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • Cyprus has been divided since 1974, with competing claims on territorial waters and economic zones (Photo: Marco Fieber)

He spoke after a snap meeting of the Greek national defence council amid escalating tension in the eastern Mediterranean.

EU leaders are holding a summit on Thursday that was meant to focus on the institutions' top jobs in the wake of last month's European Parliament elections.

But leaders are also likely to put pressure on Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop drilling gas wells in disputed waters near Cyprus.

"We ask the European Union to remain seized on the matter and, in case Turkey does not cease its illegal activities, to consider appropriate measures in full solidarity with Cyprus," the leaders of Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Malta said after a mini-summit in Valetta last Friday.

"Turkey must stop its illegal activities in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone ... The European Union will not show weakness on this matter," French president Emmanuel Macron said at the event.

The Cypriot president, Nicos Anastasiades, added that Turkey's actions were "a threat against peace" and that Erdogan was trying to "violate the sovereign rights of another country".

The US has also taken Cyprus' side.

Turkey's drilling operation was "highly provocative and risks raising tensions in the region", the State Department said on Sunday.

The US estimates that there is up to 3.5 trillion cubic metres of gas in the eastern Mediterranean - a vast reserve.

But the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), which split from Cyprus in 1974 and which is recognised only by Turkey, says it has equal rights to gas in waters near the island.

Tsipras and Macron spoke out after two Turkish vessels, backed by a military escort, arrived in the area to start drilling exploratory wells in order to enforce the TRNC's claims.

Turkey also mocked the EU sanctions threats, with Erdogan taking aim at Macron in his riposte.

"Those who have the right to speak about the eastern Mediterranean can speak. When did France have the right to speak on the eastern Mediterranean? Do they have a coast in the eastern Mediterranean?" Erdogan told press on Saturday.

"We are one of the guarantor countries in Cyprus. Greece and the United Kingdom are also the guarantor countries. What is France doing there?," he said.

"Are you [Macron] making such statements for Total? ... it means you have left the presidency and have now begun work as a [Total] lawyer," he added, referring to a French energy firm that is also involved in gas operations in Cypriot waters.

"We continue and will continue to search [for gas] in those areas", Erdogan also said on TV on Sunday.

He issued his own threats, saying Cyprus would "come off badly" if it tried to arrest the crews of the two Turkish drill ships.

The EU mini-summit last week also called for UN-led talks on Cypriot reunification to resume and for Turkey to pull its military forces out of Cyprus.

But "Turkey is not reducing its troops in Northern Cyprus" and "does not need permission from anyone" to keep them there, Erdogan said.

"The EU countries have shown once again with the decision they took that they cannot be fair and impartial on the Cyprus issue, and Turkish Cypriots should trust them neither with their security nor the protection of their rights," the TRNC's prime minister Ersin Tatar added, referring to the EU mini-summit statement.

The gas dispute comes amid a historic low in Turkey's relations with the West.

The EU de facto halted accession talks with Ankara in 2016 after Erdogan jailed tens of thousands of people in response to a failed coup.

The US has already imposed sanctions on Turkey, a fellow Nato ally, by halting a joint fighter jet programme because Erdogan decided to buy anti-aircraft systems from Russia.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Turkey drills for gas in Cyprus' waters, prompting EU outcry
  2. From Turkey to EU freedom: an exile's journey
  3. Leaked document sheds light on Turkey's 'controlled coup'

Investigation

Leaked document sheds light on Turkey's 'controlled coup'

More than two years after the failed putsch, evidence is trickling out to support what the EU initially suspected - that Erdogan knew what was going to happen and let it go ahead as a pretext to create one-man rule.

News in Brief

  1. Swiss stock exchange could lose EU access in July
  2. Austria's Strache will not take up EU parliament seat
  3. Tanker attacks pose questions for EU on Iran deal
  4. Johnson skips TV debate for UK prime ministership
  5. Slovakia's first female president takes office
  6. Irish immigration officers flew back business class
  7. Catalan MEP denied taking seat in European Parliament
  8. EU plans to restructure eurozone bonds

Analysis

EU should stop an insane US-Iran war

"If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!", US president Donald Trump tweeted on Monday (20 May).

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  3. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  5. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  6. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  7. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  8. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody

Latest News

  1. Spain's Garcia set to be next Socialist leader in parliament
  2. Erdogan mocks Macron amid EU sanctions threat
  3. The most dangerous pesticide you've never heard of
  4. 'Russian sources' targeted EU elections with disinformation
  5. Top EU jobs summit dominates This WEEK
  6. EP parties planning 'coalition agenda' ahead of jobs summit
  7. MEP blasts Portugal over football whistleblower
  8. Catalonia MEPs are a judicial, not political, issue

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  2. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  5. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  10. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  11. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  12. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us