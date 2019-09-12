Thursday

12th Sep 2019

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Just 5% of Europeans trust Trump

  • Europeans tend to trust more the EU than their national governments to protect their interests against other global powers. (Photo: 7th Army Training Command)

By

The majority of Europeans no longer rely on the US providing security in Europe and in turn, they want the EU to develop stronger defence mechanisms to remain neutral in international conflicts, according to a new report by the pan-European think-tank European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR). 

"Europeans want the EU to become a strong independent actor that is powerful enough to avoid taking sides or being at the mercy of outside powers," states the report published on Tuesday (10 September).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The research also calls on the new commission to "use the mandate voters have offered them for empowering the EU as a cohesive geopolitical actor".

Overall, Europeans tend to trust more the EU than their national governments to protect their interests against other global powers, but they are sceptical regarding trade wars - fewer than 20 percent in each member feels that their country's interests are protected from, for example, Chinese competitive practices.

Additionally, Europeans are divided about the role of Nato in the EU's defence.

For example, supporters of La République En Marche in France have the strongest preference for defence investment in the EU (78 percent) rather than Nato (8 percent) while voters of Law and Justice Party voters in Poland have the strongest preference for Nato (56 percent) compared to EU defence capacities (17percent).

Senior policy fellow at ECFR Susi Dennison said that "the fact that Europeans are split on whether defence resources should go to the EU or Nato suggests that they no longer have the confidence in the alliance they once had".

"Europeans are ahead of their politicians in understanding the need for a stronger Europe in a world where it could be pushed around by ever more aggressive and nationalistic superpowers," she added.

However, the EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said earlier this year that "strengthening the EU defence goes together with strengthening the EU-Nato partnership and cooperation".

No trust on Trump

Only five percent of Europeans trust US president Donald Trump, who is seen "toxic" in Europe, according to the ECFR report, released two weeks after the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, visited Brussels to "reset" the relations between the US and the EU.

Consequently, in potential conflicts between the US and Russia, the majority of the participants of the study would prefer for the EU to remain neutral, while only eight percent think that the EU should side with Beijing in the event of an US-China conflict.

The large majority of European believe that Russia is attempting to destabilise political structures in Europe, and that national governments are not responding adequately to this foreign interference. 

According to ECFR report, voters poll by the research from Romania (56 percent), Sweden (50 percent), Poland (48 percent) and Slovakia (46 percent) are convinced about Russia's interface in European politics.

This feeling is also shared by Denmark, (44 percent), Spain (44 percent) France (40 percent), Italy (42 percent) and Germany (38 percent).

Hostile to Balkans?

According to ECFR's report, "EU policymakers portrayed enlargement as a vital tool for stabilising the EU's eastern neighbourhood," since the newest member of the EU Croatia only joining in 2013.

Europeans are generally positive about the idea of EU enlargement but only in Romania, Poland and Spain there is more than 30 percent of the public support about more countries in the Western Balkans joining the EU in the next 10-20 years.

However, the report indicates that voters in Germany (46 percent), Austria (44 percent), France (42 percent), the Netherlands (40 percent), and Denmark (37 percent) were "hostile" to Western Balkan countries joining the EU.

"Voters' attitudes towards EU enlargement also reflect their limited tolerance of major foreign policy initiatives that are only likely to pay dividends in the distant future," reported the ECFR's study.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. DG defence: Is EU getting serious on joint procurement?
  2. EU in east-west divide on foreign affairs job
  3. Belgian spy scandal puts EU and Nato at risk
France calls for EU-Russia reset

The time is right for the EU and Russia to mend ties, but sanctions should stay in place for now, France has said.

France calls Russia peace summit on Ukraine

France has called an EU summit with Russia on the Ukraine conflict following a prisoner exchange - but the Dutch are unhappy that Ukraine freed a witness of the MH17 atrocity.

News in Brief

  1. Germany catching up UK on top universities, survey says
  2. Italian PM Conte promises tough line on 'illegal immigration'
  3. Avramopoulos: EU-Turkey deal must 'remain alive'
  4. ECB plans for new stimulus package face opposition
  5. Merkel believes Brexit deal still has 'every chance'
  6. Germany 'highly likely' to tip into recession
  7. Head of overcrowded migrant camp in Lesvos resigns
  8. EU to discuss boatless Operation Sophia

Opinion

Time to pay attention to Belarus

Belarus may be hosting the European Games, but Vladimir Putin is not playing games when it comes to Belarus' independence. The West needs to get serious as well.

Analysis

EU should stop an insane US-Iran war

"If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!", US president Donald Trump tweeted on Monday (20 May).

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  2. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  6. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  8. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  9. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  10. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  11. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  4. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  5. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  8. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us