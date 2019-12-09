Human rights abusers to face EU blacklists

Human rights abusers worldwide will, in future, face EU asset freezes and travel bans under new-model sanctions agreed by foreign ministers in Brussels Monday (9 December).

"Today, the EU unanimously decided to legislate a worldwide EU human rights sanction regime," Dutch foreign minister Stef Blok said.

Sergei Magnitsky died in jail in 2009 after exposing a €200m scam by Russian officials (Photo: Dmitry Rozhkov)

The Netherlands had pushed for the new measures over the past year after Dutch MPs had instructed its government to seek a Europe-wide 'Magnitsky Act' or to impose one at national level.

Magnitsky Acts, already in place in the US, Canada, the UK, and the Baltic states, target individuals rather than foreign administrations and can snap into action more quickly than country-based sanctions.

They are named after Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian anti-corruption activist who died in prison in 2009.

And they were born out of an international campaign by Magnitsky's former employer, British hedge fund manager Bill Browder.

"It took us 10 years get here, but it's a decisive victory in the global Magnitsky justice campaign," Browder told EUobserver.

Monday's "political agreement" will now be handed to the EU foreign service to draw up a detailed legal proposal.

"This could take another half-year or so," an EU diplomat said.

"There was outspoken support by 23 member states today and none of the other five voiced objections," he added.

"The EU Council will still need to formally adopt the measures. Today's decision is a step in that direction, but an important one," the diplomat said.

The breakthrough came after Hungary dropped its former misgivings on the plan, on the grounds that the EU did not need extra measures to defend human rights overseas.

It also comes amid a changing of the guard in the EU foreign service, where former Spanish foreign minister Josep Borrell took over from Italian diplomat Federica Mogherini earlier this month.

"Mogherini didn't really do anything [on the dossier], but Borrell has already shown more energy on the human rights front," the EU diplomat said.

For their part, the Dutch have opted to keep Magnitsky's name off the EU legislation in order not to make it look as though it was aimed at Russia.

They have also spoken of abusers in Saudi Arabia, Africa, and the Far East as potential targets, while not mentioning Russia, even though the people deemed responsible for Magnitsky's killing laundered most of their money in EU banks and travelled frequently in Europe.

But Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte noted, in comments last December, that "whenever we speak about it, we shall, I think, just refer to it as 'the Magnitsky law' or 'the Magnitsky initiative'."

Borrell himself, speaking to MEPs in the foreign affairs committee last week, admitted that he had never heard of Magnitsky or Magnitsky acts.

But EU spokespersons played down his faux pas in comments last Friday.

"We are all human beings and it can happen that we don't have everything in mind on every single issue," one spokesperson said.

"This is the sort of thing that can happen to anyone of us," another spokesperson said.

"Rest assured this issue is now being followed very closely," he added.

"Of course, the devil is in the detail. We need to make sure this law has proper teeth to go after human rights abusers and that it bears Sergei Magnitsky's name," Browder said.

"We need to make sure today's agreement is not deviated or diverged from by its opponents," he added.