Monday

9th Dec 2019

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Human rights abusers to face EU blacklists

  • Dutch foreign minister Stef Blok (r) with Bill Browder (Photo: government.nl)

By

Human rights abusers worldwide will, in future, face EU asset freezes and travel bans under new-model sanctions agreed by foreign ministers in Brussels Monday (9 December).

"Today, the EU unanimously decided to legislate a worldwide EU human rights sanction regime," Dutch foreign minister Stef Blok said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Sergei Magnitsky died in jail in 2009 after exposing a €200m scam by Russian officials (Photo: Dmitry Rozhkov)

The Netherlands had pushed for the new measures over the past year after Dutch MPs had instructed its government to seek a Europe-wide 'Magnitsky Act' or to impose one at national level.

Magnitsky Acts, already in place in the US, Canada, the UK, and the Baltic states, target individuals rather than foreign administrations and can snap into action more quickly than country-based sanctions.

They are named after Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian anti-corruption activist who died in prison in 2009.

And they were born out of an international campaign by Magnitsky's former employer, British hedge fund manager Bill Browder.

"It took us 10 years get here, but it's a decisive victory in the global Magnitsky justice campaign," Browder told EUobserver.

Monday's "political agreement" will now be handed to the EU foreign service to draw up a detailed legal proposal.

"This could take another half-year or so," an EU diplomat said.

"There was outspoken support by 23 member states today and none of the other five voiced objections," he added.

"The EU Council will still need to formally adopt the measures. Today's decision is a step in that direction, but an important one," the diplomat said.

The breakthrough came after Hungary dropped its former misgivings on the plan, on the grounds that the EU did not need extra measures to defend human rights overseas.

It also comes amid a changing of the guard in the EU foreign service, where former Spanish foreign minister Josep Borrell took over from Italian diplomat Federica Mogherini earlier this month.

"Mogherini didn't really do anything [on the dossier], but Borrell has already shown more energy on the human rights front," the EU diplomat said.

For their part, the Dutch have opted to keep Magnitsky's name off the EU legislation in order not to make it look as though it was aimed at Russia.

They have also spoken of abusers in Saudi Arabia, Africa, and the Far East as potential targets, while not mentioning Russia, even though the people deemed responsible for Magnitsky's killing laundered most of their money in EU banks and travelled frequently in Europe.

But Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte noted, in comments last December, that "whenever we speak about it, we shall, I think, just refer to it as 'the Magnitsky law' or 'the Magnitsky initiative'."

Borrell himself, speaking to MEPs in the foreign affairs committee last week, admitted that he had never heard of Magnitsky or Magnitsky acts.

But EU spokespersons played down his faux pas in comments last Friday.

"We are all human beings and it can happen that we don't have everything in mind on every single issue," one spokesperson said.

"This is the sort of thing that can happen to anyone of us," another spokesperson said.

"Rest assured this issue is now being followed very closely," he added.

"Of course, the devil is in the detail. We need to make sure this law has proper teeth to go after human rights abusers and that it bears Sergei Magnitsky's name," Browder said.

"We need to make sure today's agreement is not deviated or diverged from by its opponents," he added.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Widow's plea as EU diplomats debate Magnitsky Act
  2. Smurfing: How Russians laundered €4m in Belgium
  3. Ball rolling on EU human rights sanctions

Feature

Widow's plea as EU diplomats debate Magnitsky Act

"If evil is not defeated, it tends to expand", Natalia Magnitskaya, the widow of a Russian anti-corruption activist, has said, as EU diplomats discuss human rights sanctions 10 years after his death.

Guns blaze in Ukraine as leaders meet in Paris

Hundreds of explosions and bursts of small arms fire were reported on the contact line in east Ukraine, as France prepares to host the first peace summit on the war in three years.

Feature

Russia makes big promises to Arctic peoples on expansion

The Arctic future conference kicked off with optimistic presentations by ministers and officials of the Russian government — but also a burst of scepticism from representatives of those actually living in Russia's Arctic and Far East regions.

Macron spars with US and Turkey over Nato

French president Emmanuel Macron clashed with US president Donald Trump and Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan over Nato, as the future of the alliance begins to fray following Ankara's invasion into north-east Syria in October.

News in Brief

  1. EU agrees future human rights sanctions
  2. Greens demand Zahradil conflict of interest probe
  3. EU commission to 'correct mistake' on enlargement
  4. Luxembourg pushes EU to recognise Palestine
  5. Minister: 'All Brussels kids should be trilingual at 18'
  6. Macron pushes pension reform despite protests
  7. Marin becomes Finland's youngest prime minister
  8. Greece denies access to fair asylum process, report says

Magazine

EU diplomacy 2.0

MEPs on the foreign affairs committee ought to be like second-tier EU diplomats on the Western Balkans and Russia, according to its German chairman, but foreign policy splits could bedevil its work.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us