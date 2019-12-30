Poland rings EU alarm after Russian WW2 slurs

Poland has cried out for EU solidarity after Russian president Vladimir Putin depicted Poles as "antisemitic pigs" who "colluded" with Hitler.

"It is so important that we continue to speak out loud, telling the truth about World War II, its perpetrators and victims - and object to any attempts at distorting history," Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday (29 December).

"Poland must stand up for the truth. Not for its own interest, but for the sake of what Europe means," he added.

"Attempts are [being] made to rehabilitate Stalin for the political goals of today's president of Russia. These attempts must be met with strong opposition from every person who has at least basic knowledge about the history of the 20th century," Morawiecki also said.

He spoke after Putin, one week ago, called Poland's ambassador to Germany in 1938, Jozef Lipski, "a bastard, an antisemitic pig".

Putin claimed that Lipski had offered to build a monument to Hitler in Warsaw if Hitler deported European Jews to Africa.

"Essentially they [the Poles] colluded with Hitler. This is clear from documents, archival documents," Putin said in a speech at the Russian defence ministry on 24 December, citing classified Soviet files.

Warsaw quickly summoned Russia's ambassador to Poland and accused the Kremlin of "Stalinist ... propaganda".

But Putin's ambassador told Poland to mind its "groundless and offensive statements about my country and my president".

The Polish "pig" claims came in response to a European Parliament resolution which said Hitler and Stalin started World War II by invading Poland in 1939.

They also came after EU leaders rolled-over sanctions on Russia and the US imposed new ones on a Russia-Germany pipeline, the Polish prime minister noted.

"I consider president Putin's words as an attempt to cover up these problems. The Russian leader is well aware that his accusations have nothing to do with reality," Morawiecki said on Sunday.

It was Hitler and Stalin who colluded "on liquidating (that is murdering) people, Polish citizens" and on feeding the Nazi military with natural resources so that "thanks to Stalin, Hitler could conquer new countries with impunity, lock Jews from all over the continent in ghettos, and prepare the Holocaust ", Poland's Morawiecki said.

"The greatest victims of communism were Russian citizens. Historians estimate that between 20m and 30m people were killed in the USSR alone," the Polish leader added.

Provocative revisionism was nothing new in Russia's anti-Western propaganda campaign, Polish academics noted.

Earlier this month, Putin also blamed Western powers and Poland for World War II on the grounds of their pre-war treaties.

And the latest attempt to blacken Poland's name was aimed at dividing Europe, Mariusz Wołos, from the Pedagogical University of Krakow, told Polish news website Onet.pl.

"Putin is deliberately trying to break up the European Union ... trying to quarrel Poland with the US and the international Jewish community," Wołos said.

The Kremlin "myths" and "ideology" of neo-Soviet opposition to Europe were also "used to legitimise the current system of rule in Russia and its foreign policy," Henryk Głębocki from the Jagiellonian University in Krakow added.

Putin's attack on Poland's name comes amid existing disputes between mainstream EU countries and Poland's right-wing government on rule of law and migrants.

It also comes amid Russian military aggression in Ukraine and sabre-rattling on a grander scale, with Putin, during his Polish "pig" speech on 24 December, also bragging about a new high-speed nuclear missile.

And for Poland's former prime minister and EU Council president, Donald Tusk, Putin's words marked a propaganda escalation that went beyond political party or EU politics.

"In view of the cocky lies of Russian president Vladimir Putin and Russian propaganda, a joint position of the Polish authorities and the opposition is needed. There is no place and time for internal disputes," Tusk said on Twitter.

"In recent days, we are witnessing a Russian propaganda offensive that defames Poland and tries to change its role in history ... I call on [Polish] president Andrzej Duda to take urgent action," Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska, a senior MP from the opposition Civic Platform party in Poland, also said.