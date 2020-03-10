Tuesday

10th Mar 2020

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

EU declares Africa 'most important' global partner

  • Ethiopia is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. The EU's latest Africa strategy builds on past and new promises spanning everything from governance to climate change, migration, digitisation, security and energy (Photo: EUobserver)

By

The European Commission has declared it wants a new partnership with Africa - three years after making similar such pronouncements.

"This is one of the most important, maybe the most important international partnerships, that we are going to work with," the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Brussels on Monday (9 March).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

His comments follow the publication of the European Commission's strategy on Africa, on Monday.

The latest iteration builds on past and new promises spanning everything from governance to climate change, migration, digitisation, security and energy.

Borrell spelled out a sense of urgency and importance in a strategy whose full details will not, in fact, be worked out until this autumn.

"Our growth and security depends on what happens in Africa, maybe more than any other part of the world," he said.

He added that the EU's future will be shaped by an expanding African youth, in regards to their political and economic aspirations. Some 375 million young people are expected to reach working age in Africa in the next 15 years.

His predecessor, Federica Mogherini, said almost the same at the EU-Africa summit in November 2017.

"We need to increase even more our cooperation; on global issues like climate change and environmental issues; to economy, investments, creation of jobs, education," she said at the time.

The 2017 summit focussed on youth and job creation but ended up denying them a voice with many unceremoniously sidelined.

The summit was followed by a commission plan to leverage over €40bn of private investments by the end of this year and create some 10 million jobs over the next few years. The latest plan says it intends to build on those initiatives.

Africa: 60% of world's fastest-growing economies

Jutta Urpilainen, European Commissioner for International Partnerships, said the latest strategy is needed because of shifting realities in Africa.

"The old narrative of Africa, as a continent of instability and threats, is challenged by huge emerging opportunities," she said.

According to 2018 figures, presented by the commission, six of the ten fastest growing economies in the world were African and 30 African states are middle-income or high-income countries.

But the continent also has some 390 million people living below the poverty line and is mired with conflicts in places like the Sahel, an African region south of the Sahara the size of Europe.

Borrel last month declared that the European Union would supply conflicted states battling instability with guns from the so-called European Peace Facility, once launched towards the end of 2020.

With the strategy published, the plan now is to consult member states, financial institutions, civil society and African counterparts.

The aims is to have a political declaration at the Africa-EU summit sometime in October.

The last time the EU presented a strategy on Africa was in 2007. "The world has changed a lot since then," point out Urpilainen.

But not everyone is happy with the commission's masterplan.

The general secretaries of Caritas Africa and Caritas Europa, development NGOs, say the commission strategy is likely to backfire.

They say it focuses too much on African domestic problems, while neglecting the negative spillovers of EU policies in Africa.

"If the EU does not stop giving with one hand and taking away with the other, this new proposal to foster sustainable growth and development in Africa will be doomed to failure", they said, in an emailed statement.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Promises and doubts: Africa's free-trade adventure
  2. Borrell: Africa 'needs guns' for stability
  3. EU-Africa summit on youth met with scepticism

Feature

Promises and doubts: Africa's free-trade adventure

The EU is hoping that a continent-wide free trade agreement in Africa will help lift millions out of poverty and help solve issues of security and migration. But its message of values and equal partnership do not resonate with everyone.

Borrell: Africa 'needs guns' for stability

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the EU will help provide Africa with more guns to fight terrorism. "We need guns, we need arms, we need military capacities," he said in Addis Ababa.

In Saudi Arabia, contacting the EU is a crime

Women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul is facing trial. One of the allegations is contacting the EU delegation. Despite pressure from Brussels, Saudi Arabia remains unimpressed.

Opinion

Trump's 'plan' for Israel will go against EU values

As someone who has been personally targeted by Benjamin Netanyahu's incitement against Arabs and Palestinians, Christians, Muslims and Druze, I still believe that peace is possible. But Donald Trump's 'plan' will be a gift to Netanyahu's campaign.

China spy suspect worked for EU for 30 years

The former EU ambassador suspected by German prosecutors of spying for China was Gerhard Sabathil, according to EU officials speaking on condition of anonymity.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  2. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December

Latest News

  1. In Saudi Arabia, contacting the EU is a crime
  2. No new migrant deal between EU and Turkey
  3. First 100 days: Digital and Green Deal policies hit by crises
  4. Dutch trial spotlights Russia's role in MH17 tragedy
  5. EU declares Africa 'most important' global partner
  6. New EU migration pact must dust off fundamental rights
  7. Nordic PMs: We're committed to protecting women's rights
  8. Threat to EU on Greece-Turkey border is EU-made

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us