Wednesday

4th Nov 2020

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Trump doing well in US election nail-biter

  • Washington DC - election day was peaceful despite fears of potential unrest (Photo: Eric B. Walker)

By

Europeans hoping to wake up to news that US Republican Party president Donald Trump was on his way out would be disappointed on Wednesday (4 November).

By 7.30AM Brussels time, the pro-European Democratic Party contender, Joe Biden, had a slim lead, with 224 out of the 270 votes in the so-called Electoral College that he needed to win, while Trump had 213.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

But that was a bit of an illusion.

Biden had won in Democratic Party strongholds, such as California and New York State, which have large populations and commanded large numbers of Electoral College votes.

The anti-European Trump had won in Republican Party fortresses, such as Kansas and Oklahoma, which are sparsely populated and counted less in the Electoral College.

He had also won in Florida, Ohio, and Texas - weighty swing states, with Florida, especially, seen as a historical predictor of the overall result.

But there was no decisive outcome yet in other swing states on the east coast - Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

And there was also uncertainty in big swing states further west - Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Trump was nosing ahead in all of them, except Arizona.

But the idea that Trump was sweeping toward victory might also be an illusion.

Trump needs to win almost all the swing states to get 270 Electoral College votes.

But vote counting was proceeding slowly in some key places, such as Pennsylvania (just 64 percent counted).

And Biden could start nosing ahead of Trump when pre-mailed votes were tallied up after on-the-day votes, because more Democrats tended to vote by post and these take longer to count.

In another indicator, 34 percent of voters told a Reuters news agency exit poll that the economy was their main concern, boding well for the pro-business Trump.

But racial inequality (21 percent) and the pandemic (18 percent) - two areas in which Trump had done badly - were the next big priorities.

The situation means the final result might not be called even on Wednesday or Thursday.

And the uncertainty could drag out longer if Biden or Trump launched legal battles for recounts.

Quiet day

There were no reports of election-day violence or serious levels of voter intimidation, as had been feared following a severely divisive campaign in a country awash with guns.

And there were no reports of last-minute disinformation tsunamis or cyber-attacks by foreign powers.

For his part, the 74-year old Trump held an election-night party at the White House with some 100 guests.

He said almost nothing to press and sounded tired on Tuesday night.

The 77-year old Joe Biden watched the results roll in with a much smaller group of aides and relatives and also stayed quiet.

But Trump came back to form early on Wednesday, tweeting: "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it".

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU holds breath as US votes in feverish election
  2. Trump allegedly wanted to swap Puerto Rico for Greenland
  3. If Biden wins tonight, this is what EU can expect
EU holds breath as US votes in feverish election

The US goes to the polls on Tuesday in a vote that could normalise transatlantic relations, or, in the worst case scenario, see the world's only democratic superpower paralysed by domestic violence.

Opinion

If Biden wins tonight, this is what EU can expect

If Joe Biden is elected tonight, there will be a sigh of relief in most European capitals. However, that should not blind us to the fact that the Biden presidency will not be a walk in the park for Europeans.

EUobserved

Belarus: Where's the EU when you need it?

It has been 81 days since the first police cosh hit the first skull in Belarus and president Alexander Lukashenko has still not paid any EU price.

News in Brief

  1. US officially exits Paris climate agreement
  2. EU leaders to discuss Covid-19 online on 19 November
  3. UK increases terrorism threat-level after Vienna attack
  4. EU ready to support reform of Ukraine judiciary
  5. MEPs and MPs call for radical reform of energy treaty
  6. Talks on rule of law-budget link continue Thursday
  7. Emirati minister backs Macron on Muslims
  8. Covid-positive US official met EU counterparts

Column

A 'geopolitical' EU Commission. Great idea - but when?

Safeguarding Europe's position starts with recognising the unpleasant reality that Europe's power is waning. Behind the facade of European cooperation, national self-interest still predominates and that has never been any different.

Rightwing MEPs bend to Saudi will after Khashoggi death

Saudi dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed two years ago on 2 October. Since then, mainly centre-right, conservative and far-right MEPs have voted down any moves to restrict, limit or ban the sales of weapons to the Saudi regime.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  3. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  6. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity

Latest News

  1. Trump doing well in US election nail-biter
  2. EU condemns 'despicable' shooting in Vienna
  3. EU commission warns Hungary on 'foreign-funded' NGO law
  4. Biden's 'democracy summit' would be good for US - and EU
  5. Billions of euros, millions of faulty masks, and no answers
  6. Uzbekistan not even close to meriting EU's trade scheme
  7. If Biden wins tonight, this is what EU can expect
  8. Greek Nazi MEP upset he won't get EU parliament stipend

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us