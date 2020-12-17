Thursday

17th Dec 2020

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

EU pays tribute to Belarus 'revolutionaries'

  • Women have played a prominent role in the moths-long street protests (Photo: Daria Buryakina for tut.by)

By

Top EU officials tried to boost Belarusian opposition morale by handing Europe's annual human rights award, the Sakharov prize, to one of their leaders-in-exile, Svetlana Tikhanvoskaya, in Brussels on Wednesday (16 December).

"Your cause and strength of spirit has shown the way to revolution ... and we pay tribute to you," European Parliament (EP) David Sassoli said in a speech.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"We're fully aware of what's going on in your country ... we see the deplorable abuses and we see the violence," he added.

"In the EU, it is our moral duty to support them [Belarusian protesters]," he said.

Tikhanvoskaya herself, whose husband, also an activist, is in prison in Belarus, highlighted some of the regime's crimes.

She spoke of one unarmed man who was shot dead in the street and of a second one who was "kidnapped and beaten to death in a police station".

"Detainees [in police custody] are marked by colours to determine how severely they should be beaten", she said.

Police were also "deliberately infecting people with Covid-19," Tikhanvoskaya said.

"We call on Europe to be braver in her decisions and to support the people of Belarus now, not tomorrow," she added.

"This is not interference [in Belarus], but the duty of every self-respecting country," she said, alluding to Belarus regime propaganda on Western conspiracies.

Tikhanvoskaya spoke after the 19th weekend in a row of street protests, riot-police attacks, and mass detentions in Belarus following rigged elections in August.

At least seven people have been killed and thousands are being held behind bars, some on long sentences.

The EU has blacklisted 55 Belarusian officials, including president Alexander Lukashenko.

It is also preparing visa-bans and asset-freezes on oligarchs who feed him money in its next round of sanctions, due in mid-December.

Meanwhile, the EP building in the EU capital displayed photos on its facade of Belarusian women confronting riot squads to mark its Sakharov award.

The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, and senior MEPs, such as German conservative Manfred Weber, came to hear Tikhanvoskaya speak and posed for photos.

Some MEPs also took selfies with Tikhanvoskaya, in a sign of how well-known the former housewife-turned-politician has become internationally.

Tikhanvoskaya also met with EU foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, whose job it is to draft sanctions proposals.

They "exchanged assessments of the current situation in Belarus", Borrell's office said in a statement.

And Borrell's services were "in the process of finalising additional sanctions, which will target both individuals and entities," it confirmed.

Wednesday marked the third time in the past 16 years that the EU gave its Sakharov award to Belarusian activists, indicating the longevity of Lukashenko's regime, who first took power in 1994.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Lukashenko-linked firms active in EU member Cyprus
  2. New EU sanctions to hit Belarusian oligarchs
  3. EU blacklists Lukashenko and his eldest son

Exclusive

New EU sanctions to hit Belarusian oligarchs

Regime-linked Belarusian tycoons are to face new sanctions, while EU-Belarus relations are being cut to a minimum, according to an internal EU paper, seen by EUobserver.

EU blacklists Lukashenko and his eldest son

The EU has imposed a visa-ban and asset-freeze on president Alexander Lukashenko and his son, due to the "gravity of the situation" in Belarus after rigged elections in August.

Interview

Cyberattack behind Tigray blackout, says Ethiopia

Hirut Zemene is Ethiopia's ambassador to the European Union. She is demanding for "a balanced view and understanding" by the EU of the conflict in Tigray region. The country is vying for national elections in May.

Analysis

Sweden's Nato debate resurfaces

You might have seen headlines about a majority in the Swedish parliament backing the 'Nato option'. But before you conclude that Sweden anytime soon will apply for membership - hold your horses! There is still a vast majority against.

News in Brief

  1. Slap on wrist for Hungarian MEP who made Nazi jibe
  2. British pet owners face new EU travel rules
  3. Facebook to take UK users out of EU privacy regime
  4. Canary Islands migrant arrivals highest since 2009
  5. Portuguese EU presidency pressed over transparency
  6. Uighur forced labour made Chinese masks sold in Belgium
  7. MEPs reject Polish candidate for EU auditor
  8. Hungary bans adoptions by gay couples

Opinion

The under-reported power struggle at the top of the OSCE

An internal power struggle has undermined the world's leading international security body since the summer. The OSCE is due to finally get new leaders in December but the unprecedented power vacuum has hit at a crunch time for hotspots worldwide.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  2. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  6. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice

Latest News

  1. EU pays tribute to Belarus 'revolutionaries'
  2. Brussels tightens cybersecurity rules days after attack
  3. Von der Leyen pledges to use rule-of-law tool next year
  4. EU dream fading in Western Balkans, a local's view
  5. New EU lobbyist register is not mandatory, critics say
  6. Let Turkey's journalists report freely
  7. Poland and Hungary battle to eradicate 'gender' in EU policies
  8. Online giants could face 10% fines under new EU law

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us