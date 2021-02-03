Wednesday

3rd Feb 2021

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Navalny jail shows grim reality of Russia-EU diplomacy

  • The prison were Alexei Navalny is being held shows another face of Russia (Photo: Ivan Cherkasov)

By

Photos from inside the prison where opposition hero Alexei Navalny is being held show the grubby reality behind Russia-EU diplomacy.

A Russian court sentenced Navalny to three and a half years on bogus charges on Tuesday (2 February).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Alexei Navalny following his arrest last month (Photo: Alexei Navalny)

He is being held at the Matrosskaya Tishina prison in Moscow until his appeal is heard, when he is likely to be transferred to a more remote penal colony.

Foreign ministers from Germany, Lithuania, and Sweden, among other EU states, redoubled calls for his release on Tuesday, ahead of a high-profile trip to Moscow by EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell on Thursday.

"I call for his immediate release," Borrell also tweeted.

Borrell is to meet Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, most likely at his Gothic mansion on 17 Spiridonovka Street, a stone's throw from the iconic Kremlin palace complex.

The red-carpet treatment will mark the first time an EU top diplomat has visited Russia in four years.

Its high value for both sides is clear from the fact most trips have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

There will be no concrete decisions, or "deliverables" in diplomatic terminology.

Instead, Borrell and Lavrov are to discuss "strategic" issues - grand international affairs, such as nuclear proliferation and the Syria and Ukraine conflicts.

Borrell has also requested to meet Navalny and other dissidents during his three-day visit.

The Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said there was no reason for such a meeting on Tuesday.

"They [Borrell] and [Navalny] are not relatives, they don't know each other, they are nobody [to each other]," Peskov said.

It would be "stupid" if the EU "linked" Russia relations to Navalny's case, for instance, by imposing targeted sanctions on Russian officials, Peskov added.

The Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, also complained that EU diplomats had attended Navalny's court hearing.

"It's not a normal practice ... when diplomats, the more so, collectively, are present when cases of not their citizens are tried it is rather a political move," Zakharova said on Tuesday, after some 20 European and US diplomats turned up.

Washing facilities at Matrosskaya Tishina (Photo: Ivan Cherkasov)

Borrell-Navalny meeting

Peskov did not categorically rule out a Borrell-Navalny meeting.

But if Borrell does go and see the Russian anti-corruption campaigner in Matrosskaya Tishina, he and European media would see a face of modern Russia that is a far cry from the pomp of Lavrov's Gothic palazzo, not to mention the $1bn (€830m) mansion that Navalny recently accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of building himself on the Black Sea coast.

The photos of the prison published by EUobserver go back to 2009, when a former inmate, anti-corruption campaigner Sergei Magnitsky, was killed there.

Some show just how impoverished Russian prison health services appear, compared, not least, to the German hospital where Navalny was recently treated after Russian spies poisoned him.

Others show grubby washing facilities and general living conditions.

There have been some renovations in Matrosskaya Tishina in the past 10 years, according to Ivan Cherkasov, a Russian émigré living in London who used to work with Magnitsky.

And there are no reports that Navalny has been mistreated while he was there.

Medical facilities at Matrosskaya Tishina (Photo: Ivan Cherkasov)

'Stakans'

But some of the photos from Matrosskaya Tishina also showed that inhuman treatment was normal there.

Some of the cells - called "stakans", a Russian word meaning "cylinders" - are so small that prisoners can just about sit down inside.

"In many cases, they're used as torture chambers where a person is locked in for a substantial period of time without being able to move, causing psychological and physical suffering," Ivan Cherkasov, a Russian émigré living in London told EUobserver.

"Many of these cylinders, though not the ones shown in these pics, are so tiny that prisoners can't sit down. All they can do is stand," he said.

"You can imagine what a human being feels like after a few hours of standing upright, bricked up in the wall," he added.

The prison held "all kinds of people - businessmen under investigation, political activists, protesters, and other detainees", Cherkasov noted.

"It's notorious for extracting false confessions using torture," he said.

Some 'cylinder' cells are even smaller (Photo: Ivan Cherkasov)

Borrell's choice

Meanwhile, back in the diplomatic salons, Borrell will have a stark choice to make, one EU diplomat predicted.

Borrell will either "play along" with Russia's line on the need to mend EU relations, in which case he might be "rewarded" with the positive media coverage that a Navalny prison-visit would give him, the EU source said.

Or Lavrov might make a laughing stock of the EU VIP, for instance, by belittling Borrell at a press briefing, as well as denying him a Navalny photo-opportunity, if Borrell is too critical of the Russian regime.

"They'll probably keep him [Borrell] guessing on the Navalny visit until the last minute [of Borrell's trip]," the EU diplomat said.

Some EU states, especially former communist ones in central Europe, were unhappy that Borrell was reaching out to Russia in this way.

"The Russians are using Navalny to try to split EU solidarity even further," the EU diplomat added.

And if that was true, then the dirty faucets and corridors of Matrosskaya Tishina aside, Lavrov's use of Navalny as a hostage also showed the grubby tactics behind Russia's diplomatic facade.

Lavrov-Borrell meeting likely to take place at 17 Spiridonovka Street (Photo: progulkipomoskve.ru)

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Borrell to meet Lavrov, while Navalny behind bars
Ethiopia's humanitarian crisis risks getting worse, warns UN

UN high commissioner for refugees Flippo Grandi says immediate access for humanitarian relief is needed in areas torn apart by the war in Ethiopia. He is appealing for an extra $117m of international funds to help refugees throughout the country.

Navalny protests sharpen EU sanctions talks

Street violence in Russia redoubled calls for new sanctions when foreign ministers meet on Monday, after eight EU states earlier proposed asset-freezes and visa-bans.

News in Brief

  1. Ex-ECB chief Draghi asked to form Italian government
  2. Turkey says two-state deal is only solution for Cyprus
  3. EU electric car-dream needs massive investment
  4. Court papers show how Iranian diplomat spied in EU
  5. Sputnik V vaccine has '91.6% efficacy', trials suggest
  6. Iran keen for EU's Borrell to broker US nuclear talks
  7. Former top EU official attacks China treaty
  8. EU vaccine restrictions to impact Japan's supply

Opinion

Why Russia politics threaten European security

Russia could expand hostile operations, such as poisonings, including beyond its borders, if it feels an "existential" threat and there is no European pushback.

Analysis

Ten years on from Tahrir: EU's massive missed opportunity

Investing in the Arab world, in a smart way, is also investing in the European Union's future itself. Let's hope that the disasters of the last decade help to shape the neighbourhood policy of the next 10 years.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  2. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  6. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice

Latest News

  1. Navalny jail shows grim reality of Russia-EU diplomacy
  2. Safety fears suspend work for EU staff at Northern Irish ports
  3. EU admits redaction error in AstraZeneca contract
  4. Extremism in Bundestag poses test of German constitution
  5. Here's what Borrell must say and do in Moscow
  6. EU urges Kosovo to rethink Jerusalem move
  7. Ethiopia's humanitarian crisis risks getting worse, warns UN
  8. Commission blames Irish border cock-up on trade chief

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us