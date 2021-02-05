Friday

5th Feb 2021

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Biden tells Western allies: 'America's back'

  • Biden: 'We will be more effective in dealing with Russia when we work in coalition and coordination with other like-minded partners' (Photo: Gage Skidmore)

By

"America is back" to help Europe protect herself against Russian aggression, US president Joe Biden has said in a keynote foreign policy speech.

"The message I want the world to hear today: America is back", he said at the State Department in Washington on Thursday (4 February).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"American leadership must meet this new moment of advancing authoritarianism, including the growing ambitions of China to rival the United States and the determination of Russia to damage and disrupt our democracy," he said.

He called China America's "most serious competitor" for global power.

But he described Russia as one of its "adversaries" in a harsher tone.

"I made it clear to [Russian] president [Vladimir] Putin, in a manner very different from my predecessor [former US president Donald Trump], that the days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russia's aggressive actions - interfering with our elections, cyberattacks, poisoning its citizens - are over. We will not hesitate to raise the cost on Russia and defend our vital interests," Biden said.

He called on Putin to free opposition hero Alexei Navalny "immediately and without condition".

"And we will be more effective in dealing with Russia when we work in coalition and coordination with other like-minded partners," Biden added, saying he had spoken to French, German, UK, and Nato leaders about "rebuilding the muscle of democratic alliances that have atrophied over the past few years of neglect and, I would argue, abuse".

Biden's "America is back" slogan stood in contrast to Trump's "America first" policy, which had alienated allies.

Trump had insulted EU leaders, while cozying up to Putin at press briefings.

He had also ordered 12,000 US soldiers to be pulled out of Germany in what was seen as a gift to Moscow in Nato circles.

But a Pentagon review of US forces might overturn that "and while this review is taking place, we'll be stopping any planned troop withdrawals from Germany", Biden said.

The US president said he aimed to "reclaim ... [our] moral authority, much of which has been lost," on the world stage.

He pledged to take in 125,000 refugees next year and overturned Trump's "hateful, discriminatory" travel ban on people from some majority-Muslim countries.

He also promised to defend LGBTI rights and overturned a ban on transgender soldiers.

And he denounced the coup in Burma and called for an end to war in Yemen.

But he was softer on China than on Russia in moral terms.

He accused Beijing or "attacking" human rights, but he did not name its grotesque abuses against the Uighur minority, the way he named Navalny.

"We are ready to work with Beijing when it's in America's interest to do so," he also said.

And he gave Saudi Arabia a free pass despite its egregious record, for instance on women's rights, in a display of Realpolitik.

"We're going to continue to support and help Saudi Arabia defend its sovereignty and its territorial integrity and its people," he said.

EU autonomy

Meanwhile, Biden's speech comes at a time when France and Germany, among others, are calling for EU "strategic autonomy" after Trump showed the risk of Europe's dependence on US power.

The EU recently irked the US by signing an investment treaty with China without waiting for the Biden administration to take office.

The EU's top diplomat also went to meet Russia's foreign minister in Moscow before he had first met Biden's secretary of state.

And Biden did not mention two potentially divisive issues among Western allies: Nord Stream 2 and Iran.

Trump imposed sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 Russian gas pipeline to Germany in a move which Berlin has lobbied Washington to also overturn.

And Trump walked out of an EU-led nuclear non-proliferation deal with Iran, amid hopes that Tehran and Washington might also see eye-to-eye now that Trump is gone.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Navalny jail shows grim reality of Russia-EU diplomacy
  2. EU tells China to let in WHO team to study Covid origins
  3. EPP to oppose Saudi Arabia human rights resolution
EU tells China to let in WHO team to study Covid origins

The EU has demanded China cooperate with the international community to understand better the pandemic, after Chinese officials blocked the arrival of a group of World Health Organization (WHO) researchers investigating the origins of Covid-19 in Wuhan.

EPP to oppose Saudi Arabia human rights resolution

The European Parliament plenary on Thursday is set to vote on a joint resolution on "the situation of Ethiopian migrants in detention centres in Saudi Arabia." The largest political group, the EPP, is against a common position.

Russia humiliates Borrell in Moscow

Russia expelled European diplomats and harangued the EU on human rights, while Borrell chatted about Cuba instead of focusing on jailed dissidents in Moscow on Friday.

Ethiopia's humanitarian crisis risks getting worse, warns UN

UN high commissioner for refugees Flippo Grandi says immediate access for humanitarian relief is needed in areas torn apart by the war in Ethiopia. He is appealing for an extra $117m of international funds to help refugees throughout the country.

News in Brief

  1. Russia expels three EU diplomats, as Borrell and Lavrov chat
  2. Navalny's team say no more protests until spring
  3. Huge numbers in France and Germany reject vaccine
  4. UK minister: Vaccine makers facing 4,000 variants
  5. Russia trolls EU top diplomat with new Navalny trial
  6. Report: EU vaccine roll-out was 'shit', German minister said
  7. EU diplomats allowed to use Russia's 'Sputnik V' vaccine
  8. Draghi opens talks on forming new Italian government

Opinion

Why Russia politics threaten European security

Russia could expand hostile operations, such as poisonings, including beyond its borders, if it feels an "existential" threat and there is no European pushback.

Analysis

Ten years on from Tahrir: EU's massive missed opportunity

Investing in the Arab world, in a smart way, is also investing in the European Union's future itself. Let's hope that the disasters of the last decade help to shape the neighbourhood policy of the next 10 years.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  2. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  6. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice

Latest News

  1. Russia humiliates Borrell in Moscow
  2. Biden tells Western allies: 'America's back'
  3. EU parliament snubs anti-corruption researchers
  4. EU regions voice concern at local 'vaccination divide'
  5. Home lockdown share-trading spooks EU regulator
  6. Covid-19 - why didn't Europe's tracing apps work?
  7. UK presses EU to rewrite Northern Ireland customs rules
  8. Italy's Renzi got what he wanted. But at what price?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us