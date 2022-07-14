Thursday

14th Jul 2022

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

EU lawmakers call for stronger renewables targets

  • Environmentalist warn the majority of forests will remain eligible for biomass subsidies (Photo: CIFOR)

By

Listen to article

Lawmakers from the industry committee in the European Parliament have voted to increase some of the EU's updated renewable energy directive targets.

The share of renewable energy should be increased to 45 percent in 2030, up from the 40 percent the EU Commission proposed previously.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"We achieved a milestone for the energy transition," the European People's Party (EPP) MEP, Markus Pieper, who leads the file on renewables, said in a press conference on Wednesday (13 July).

"We managed to get everybody behind the higher goal, from rightwing to leftwing," he said.

In a separate vote, the committee agreed member states should ensure energy savings of at least 40 percent of the final energy consumption by 2030.

"We are in a crisis where [Russian president Vladimir] Putin is shutting off gas to the EU," Socialist & Democrat MEP Niels Fuglsang said. "Therefore, it is crucial that the committee today voted for high and binding energy efficiency targets", he added.

Transport has to reduce CO2 emissions by 16 percent by 2030.

Industry has to replace 50 percent of its fossil fuels with so-called green hydrogen, which is produced using wind or solar.

Fossil hydrogen

Pieper, in recent months, has used his influence as head of the renewables file to advocate for the inclusion of hydrogen produced with gas — so-called blue hydrogen — as a renewable energy source.

Blue hydrogen has seen heavy lobbying by Hydrogen4EU, an influential lobby group funded by Shell, BP, Exxon and Total.

But scientists have warned fossil hydrogen is more polluting than gas, and it has not made it to the final version.

However, on Wednesday, in a separate statement criticising the compromise, Pieper reiterated fossil hydrogen should be added to the renewables mix "in case the green hydrogen target is missed."

"In my opinion, low carbon quotas in [the renewables directive] would also have made sense," he said and suggested the item be taken up by others working on the EU's gas and hydrogen strategy in the future.

Burning wood

The amended RED also aims to end support for unsustainable wood burning in electricity-only plants.

The burning of palm oil and soy as biofuel may no longer be counted as renewable energy once the directive comes into force.

The directive also excludes some wood burning from subsidies. But this is limited to "veneer & saw logs, stumps & roots," environmentalists from Birdlife International, a network of NGOs, said, leaving the majority of forests eligible for biomass subsidies.

A guideline to ensure the sustainable use of biofuels in the EU has also been scrapped by a proposal for separate bilateral agreements between the EU and its member states.

The proposal will be voted on by all lawmakers in September.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. EU to boost solar and renewables rollout to cut Russian gas
  2. Hydrogen - the 'no-lose bet' for fossil-fuel industry?
  3. MEPs tighten deforestation rules, covering banks

Analysis

Hydrogen - the 'no-lose bet' for fossil-fuel industry?

The EU plans to label natural gas as 'green' in sustainable investment rules. From 2026 it will have to be blended with low-carbon gases like green hydrogen - but many scientists warn this is inefficient, costly and damaging to health.

MEPs tighten deforestation rules, covering banks

MEPs in the environment committee have backed a wider scope and stricter rules to reduce global deforestation driven by the European consumption of certain commodities — pushing for more ambition in a key EU climate law.

Rising prices expose lack of coherent EU response

The increasingly sharp debate over the rising cost of living exploded in European Parliament, with lawmakers from all stripes, liberal, left, green and conservative, calling on the EU to act.

News in Brief

  1. US urges Russia to halt deportations from Ukraine
  2. Turkey announces deal on Ukraine grain exports
  3. Ukraine: territorial integrity 'not negotiable'
  4. EU allows rail transit of sanctioned goods to Kaliningrad
  5. EU asks member states to turn down heating and air-con
  6. EU to create new anti-eavesdropping unit
  7. EU to pay €25m for two military bases in Niger
  8. EU states defy Israel on Palestinian NGO funding

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  3. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Latest News

  1. MEP accused of 'disrespecting' female moderator
  2. EU Ombudsman: Missing texts with Pfizer CEO are 'wake-up call'
  3. EU and Azerbaijan draft deal on extra gas supplies
  4. Standing for women's rights in Poland and world is liberal duty
  5. Why is Orban 'nationalising' three Budapest public squares?
  6. Pressure on EU Commission as report shows rule-of-law retreat
  7. EU lawmakers call for stronger renewables targets
  8. EU mulls visa bans on Balkans extremists stirred up by Moscow

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us