Wednesday

21st Sep 2022

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

EU sanctions hamstrung by threat to food security

  • High oil prices could increase the price of grain, maize and other foods such as soybeans for years by boosting the use of biofuels (Photo: thesetides.com)

By

Listen to article

The EU has lifted some restrictions on the trade and financing of Russian coal, and some chemicals, to avoid an energy and food security crisis in poorer countries.

Coal "should be allowed to combat food and energy insecurity around the world," the EU Commission wrote in guidance shared with EU member states on Monday (19 September).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Animal feed and some chemicals used in fertilisers and fuels are also allowed to be financed and shipped by EU operators to third countries.

A group of EU countries, including Poland and the Baltic nations, have criticised the partial loosening of sanctions, fearing it will further support Russian war efforts.

But EU efforts to quit Russian fossil fuels are hamstrung by the inherent risk it poses to global energy and food security.

The resurgent coal demand, driven by Europe's energy and gas crunch, has pushed prices to $441 per tonne, a near all-time high, threatening energy security all over the globe.

And new research by the Bank of International Settlements, the Basel-based supervisor of central banks, suggests the effects of the EU embargo on Russian oil, which will come into force on 5 December, may even be more profound.

"We argue that a substitution of Russian oil exports would be difficult, implying that restrictions on these exports may result in large and persistent price increases for oil-related products," the study's authors, Fernando Avalos and Wenqian Huang, wrote on Sunday (18 September).

This could increase the price of grain, maize and other foods such as soybeans for years by boosting the use of biofuels, such as ethanol and biodiesel.

"Higher oil prices create incentives for gasoline blenders to increase the ethanol content in their product," the authors write.

Although this can moderate the surge in oil prices, it would also increase the demand for corn, sugarcane, wheat, barley and sorghum and products used to produce biodiesel, such as palm oil, which is also used in a wide range of processed foods.

Corn is especially important, with 40 percent of the US harvest, the world's biggest corn producer, going to ethanol production.

With less corn available as foodstuff for cows, pigs and chickens, higher prices will spill over to replacements like soybeans, pushing up the price of meat.

EU sanctions do not directly target agricultural goods, but the embargo on Russian fossil fuels is likely to keep prices elevated, Avalos and Huang write.

"Understanding the complex interlinkages across commodity sectors is essential for policymakers if they are to ward off debilitating effects on energy and agricultural output," they conclude.

"The EU is fully committed to avoiding that its sanctions unduly impact trade in critical items to third countries around the globe," commission spokesman Daniel Ferrie said in a statement.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Food shortage fears prompts call to de-regulate GMOs in EU
  2. Ensuring global food security: what China says and does
  3. Unblocking Black Sea 'only solution' to prevent food crisis
  4. Brazil pitches itself as answer to Ukraine war food shortages

Stakeholder

Ensuring global food security: what China says and does

The problem did not pop up just this summer. The consequences of the climate crisis, compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, have significantly driven up food prices, tipping millions of people into hunger, especially in developing countries.

Brazil pitches itself as answer to Ukraine war food shortages

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is pitching his Latin American country as the answer to the world food crisis following the war in Ukraine. The traditional wheat importer has now exported three million tonnes of the grain so far in 2022.

News in Brief

  1. Morocco snubs Left MEPs probing asylum-seeker deaths
  2. EU urges calm after Putin's nuclear threat
  3. Council of Europe rejects Ukraine 'at gunpoint' referendums
  4. Lithuania raises army alert level after Russia's military call-up
  5. Finland 'closely monitoring' new Russian mobilisation
  6. Flights out of Moscow sell out after Putin mobilisation order
  7. German foreign minister urges Iran to listen to women protesters
  8. EU condemns Russia's plans to hold referenda in Ukraine

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  5. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling

Latest News

  1. Putin nuclear threat is desperation, says EU commission
  2. Germany nationalises gas giant Uniper amid energy crisis
  3. Removing CO2 — are member states actually ready?
  4. EU sanctions hamstrung by threat to food security
  5. Put Putin and Lavrov on trial, Czech minister says
  6. 'No decision expected' for EU decision on unanimous decisions
  7. EU seeks to ease Ukraine export woes
  8. EU's top court overturns German data-retention law

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us