Tuesday

25th Oct 2022

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

EU support for climate compensation lacks concrete commitments

  • Disastrous flooding in Pakistan has sharpened calls for support from wealthy countries (Photo: Oxfam International)

By

Listen to article

The EU agreed to increase their climate ambitions for the COP27 UN climate conference, which will be held in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el Sheikh from 6 until 18 November.

A "strong mandate" was needed to keep the conclusions of last year's summit "alive" and convince other countries to follow the EU's lead, EU climate chief Frans Timmermans said on Monday (24 October). But it took lengthy negotiations to get all 27 countries to agree to update the bloc's climate target "as soon as possible."

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The EU had already pledged to reduce carbon emissions by 55 percent in 2030 as part of its 12,000-page 'Fit for 55' legislative proposal, but EU officials now hope some measures can be revised upwards.

For example, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in May, the EU wants to expand renewable energy quicker and increase energy savings to reduce dependency on imported Russian fuels, which may also increase emission reduction by a few percentage points in the next years.

"Carbon emissions will be reduced even faster than before," Timmermans said.

Loss and damage

Ministers also agreed to support putting compensation for countries hit by climate change — so-called loss and damage — on the agenda at the climate summit in Egypt.

However, no concrete commitments were made, and the wording of the negotiating document remains vague, only signalling a "readiness to engage constructively with partners."

Twelve years ago, at a United Nations climate summit in Copenhagen, rich nations pledged to channel €100bn a year to developing countries by 2020, but so far have not yet delivered on that promise.

But disastrous flooding in Pakistan, with costs now estimated at €40bn, has sharpened calls for support from wealthy countries. "Despite having less than 1 percent share in global carbon emission, Pakistan is one of the ten countries most affected by climate change," prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said on 19 October.

Climate diplomats met at an informal summit in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the start of October to find a middle ground on climate finance and avoid an explosive fight that would derail the Egyptian conference.

One of the most concrete proposals to address the lack of funding came from the Alliance of Small Island States (Aosis), which proposed a Loss and Damage Response Fund.

It would raise money from governments in regular voluntary fundraising rounds in a similar model to the UN's €100bn Green Climate Fund.

Establishing such a fund "must be the end goal at COP27", the 39 low-lying island alliance vowed when presenting the proposal in September.

"We have run out of time to waste — our islands are being hit with more severe and more frequent climate impacts, and recovery comes at the cost of our development," said Walton Webson, ambassador of 39 small island nations in a September statement. "GDP losses from tropical cyclones average at 3.7 percent per year. Why must our islands, which contribute the least to the emissions that cause this crisis, pay the highest price?"

An earlier rendition of the fund was proposed at the COP26 Glasgow summit last year but was rejected by wealthy countries.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Four weeks to COP27 — key issues and challenges
  2. EU draft report ramps up climate ambitions ahead of COP27
  3. 'Blah blah blah'?: Five takeaways from Glasgow's COP26

Analysis

Four weeks to COP27 — key issues and challenges

World leaders will meet in exactly four weeks to discuss some of the most pressing issues of climate change — amid escalating geopolitical tensions, and widespread mistrust in the developing world as green finance promises remain unfulfilled.

Analysis

'Blah blah blah'?: Five takeaways from Glasgow's COP26

Despite widespread relief that the summit did not fail to reach an agreement, there is a great deal of discontent surrounding the outcome of the UN climate negotiations held at Glasgow over the last two weeks. Here's why.

EU is 'close to the solution' on gas price cap

The outcome of the two-day meeting of EU leaders did not deliver any clear agreement on whether and how to limit gas prices — but some believe EU ministers will agree on emergency measures in the coming weeks.

Opinion

Will EU Commission capitulate to toxic chemicals industry?

The sharks are circling around the REACH proposal on 'forever chemicals' and there are rumours that it could be dropped from the commission's agenda. If true this would be a major coup for the chemicals industry and its political allies.

News in Brief

  1. EU's Court of Auditors attracts wealthy interns
  2. Burnout hits Luxembourg EU institutions
  3. EU 'no comment' on next UK PM
  4. EU plans to provide Ukraine €1.5bn per month next year
  5. France to leave controversial Energy Charter Treaty
  6. New Swedish PM ready to meet Turkey leader over Nato bid
  7. Scholz promises to 'look into' new EU debt fund
  8. EU leaders failed to agree on gas price cap

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. The European Association for Storage of EnergyRegister for the Energy Storage Global Conference, held in Brussels on 11-13 Oct.
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  4. European Committee of the RegionsThe 20th edition of EURegionsWeek is ready to take off. Save your spot in Brussels.
  5. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”

Latest News

  1. EU law needed to quell frivolous lawsuits on media
  2. Serbia set to "significantly align itself with EU visa policy"
  3. EU support for climate compensation lacks concrete commitments
  4. Invest in Ukraine renewable energy to help solve Europe's energy crisis
  5. MEPs to discuss new building in Strasbourg, despite crisis
  6. Putin weaponising winter against the EU, Kyiv warns
  7. The fight of Iranian women is a fight against patriarchal violence
  8. Turkey beating Syrian refugees back to Syria, says rights NGO

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  3. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us