Wednesday

1st Feb 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

EU green industry plan could spark 'dangerous subsidy race'

  • Ursula von der Leyen has promised to come up with an EU fund to help smaller countries (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

By

Listen to article

The European Union proposed a plan to counteract the US green subsidy bonanza on Wednesday (1 February).

The plan, leaked on Monday, opens up room for individual member states to subsidise clean technology and, in emulation of the US plan, now also allows tax breaks for green industries.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

But experts warn this opens up the floodgates for a subsidy race between EU members, with wealthier countries Germany and France vastly outspending smaller economies.

"The EU needs a serious European-level tool here to avoid a dangerous subsidy race [between member states]," said Simone Tagliapietra, a senior fellow at Brussels-based think tank Bruegel.

This issue is well-known among top EU officials. France and Germany spent 80 percent of the €672bn of state aid approved by Brussels under the temporary crisis framework set up following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Italy, which has a larger industrial output than France, has only allocated seven percent.

In December, Ursula von der Leyen promised to set up a new EU sovereignty fund to help less wealthy countries match national state aid given by Germany and France.

But the sovereignty fund was only briefly mentioned in the final text presented on Wednesday, with more details on a potential fund only following in June.

In the meantime, member states can continue to subsidise national industries, potentially deepening so-called fragmentation between countries.

As a bridging solution, von der Leyen proposes to recycle existing funds for tax breaks. These funds can be used in less wealthy countries to catch up with Germany and France. But recycling old money is "not satisfactory," said Tagliapietra.

Commissioner for economy Paolo Gentiloni, during a visit to Berlin on Monday, said: "We cannot use the same money for 25 different [goals]."

The money earmarked to help countries like Italy deal with foreign clean tech competition is the same money previously allocated to deal with the energy crisis, which was itself repackaged loans out of the pandemic recovery fund, which was set up in the spring of 2020.

Gentiloni and internal market commissioner Thierry Breton have been strong advocates for new funds to deal with the issue of foreign competition. But these efforts are met by a wall of opposition from the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Germany, where finance minister Christian Lindner, of the liberal FDP, has spoken out strongly against new EU debt.

The commission proposal will serve as the basis for discussions by government leaders scheduled for next week.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. EU aims to simplify tax credits to counteract US green subsidies
  2. Will a green industrial arms race with the US spur EU's energy transition?
  3. EU unveils green industrial plan to counter US and Chinese competition
  4. More money, more problems in EU answer to US green subsidies

Opinion

More money, more problems in EU answer to US green subsidies

Industrial energy-intense sectors, outside Germany and France, will not move to the US. They will go bust, as they cannot compete in a fragmented single market. So to save industry in two member states, we will kill the rest?

Polish backpedal on windfarms put EU funds at risk

Draft legislation in Poland aimed at relaxing some of Europe's strictest laws surrounding onshore wind-turbines has been derailed by a surprise last minute amendment, which could put Poland back on a collision course with the EU.

Opinion

More money, more problems in EU answer to US green subsidies

Industrial energy-intense sectors, outside Germany and France, will not move to the US. They will go bust, as they cannot compete in a fragmented single market. So to save industry in two member states, we will kill the rest?

Latest News

  1. EU green industry plan could spark 'dangerous subsidy race'
  2. Wolves should be defended, EU ministers urge
  3. EU Commission wants drones for Bulgaria on Turkey border
  4. MEPs rally ahead of vote for gig-economy workers' rights
  5. Europe is giving more aid to Ukraine than you think
  6. Hungary blames conspiracy for EU corruption rating
  7. Democracy — is it in crisis or renaissance?
  8. EU lobby register still riddled with errors

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Party of the European LeftJOB ALERT - Seeking a Communications Manager (FT) for our Brussels office!
  2. European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual & Reproductive Rights (EPF)Launch of the EPF Contraception Policy Atlas Europe 2023. 8th February. Register now.
  3. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains
  4. Forum EuropeConnecting the World from the Skies calls for global cooperation in NTN rollout
  5. EFBWWCouncil issues disappointing position ignoring the threats posed by asbestos
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us