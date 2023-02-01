Wednesday

1st Feb 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

Wolves should be defended, EU ministers urge

  • There are about 13,000 to 14,000 wolves in the EU, according to the EU Commission (Photo: Caninest)

By

Listen to article

A dozen EU ministers in charge of biodiversity have urged the EU Commission to uphold the protection of wolves in Europe.

The ministers in a letter sent to EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius on Wednesday (1 February) advocated for keeping the legal protection of the grey wolf in Europe.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Slovakia was joined by Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, Spain, Ireland, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Austria, Portugal, Romania and Slovenia.

The ministers worry that a resolution adopted by the European Parliament could give political momentum to demands to revise the protected status of wolves.

"I firmly believe that the European Commission will keep the same responsible approach to the protection of rare species as it has done up to now," Slovak minister Ján Budaj said in a statement.

Grey wolf numbers have increased by 1,800 percent since the 1960s and there are now 17,000 roaming almost all countries of continental Europe, according to the Wildlife Comeback Report 2022, commissioned by Rewilding Europe, a Dutch-based NGO.

According to commission data, there are about 13,000 to 14,000 wolves in the EU.

The numbers increased because of the "adaptive strategies of large carnivores to re-colonisation of a large scope of human-dominated landscapes", helped by "European legislation aiming at conservation of biodiversity", the commission said.

Old rules, young wolves

The European Parliament last November in a non-binding resolution has called for a downgrade of the protection status of wolves in the EU to help protect the livestock sector.

The parliament's move was celebrated by farmers and could put political pressure on the commission to act.

Currently, wolves enjoy strict legal protection under the EU habitats directive, which aims to conserve Europe's most vulnerable species. Deliberate capture or killing of wolves in the wild is now prohibited.

"Growing populations of large predators are threatening the traditional way of farming in several European countries. They also have a wider effect on rural communities and on tourism," MEP Herbert Dorfmann from the European People's Party (EPP) said at the time of the vote.

"Current measures to protect livestock and herds, such as fences and dogs, are insufficient for European farmers. We call for a change of the protection status of wolves in accordance with the Habitats Directive," another EPP MEP, Alexander Bernhuber argued at the time of the vote.

Several EU countries, including Austria, and a half-a-dozen other governments were in favour of a policy review last year.

"The protected status of wolves is regulated by an EU directive that is 30 years old. At that time there were no wolves in Austria. The wolves are now threatening our local alpine, agricultural and tourism industries," Austria's agriculture minister Norbert Totschnig last September said.

Back then, Sinkevičius defended the wolves, saying that the current legislation "provides member states with adequate instruments, funds and tools to ensure that the conservation of protected large carnivores and the continuation of sustainable farming practices can go hand in hand."

Last September, a wolf killed the pony of EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, according to German media reports, but a Hannover court has so far prohibited the hunting of the specific wolf.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. EU concerned about Swedish wolves and French hamsters
  2. MEPs demand new EU biodiversity law by next year
  3. CAP 'failed to halt biodiversity loss', auditors find
  4. MEPs urge binding targets to protect biodiversity
EU concerned about Swedish wolves and French hamsters

France stands to lose a case at the European of Justice over its neglect of the 'Great Hamster of Alsace', a species facing extinction, while Sweden is about to be taken to court by the European Commission for allowing wolf hunting, in breach of EU law.

CAP 'failed to halt biodiversity loss', auditors find

The European Court of Auditors has urged the European Commission to establish measurable commitments to tackle biodiversity loss caused by intensive farming - as the Common Agriculture Policy has so far failed to reverse this long-standing issue.

Polish backpedal on windfarms put EU funds at risk

Draft legislation in Poland aimed at relaxing some of Europe's strictest laws surrounding onshore wind-turbines has been derailed by a surprise last minute amendment, which could put Poland back on a collision course with the EU.

Opinion

More money, more problems in EU answer to US green subsidies

Industrial energy-intense sectors, outside Germany and France, will not move to the US. They will go bust, as they cannot compete in a fragmented single market. So to save industry in two member states, we will kill the rest?

Latest News

  1. EU green industry plan could spark 'dangerous subsidy race'
  2. Wolves should be defended, EU ministers urge
  3. EU Commission wants drones for Bulgaria on Turkey border
  4. MEPs rally ahead of vote for gig-economy workers' rights
  5. Europe is giving more aid to Ukraine than you think
  6. Hungary blames conspiracy for EU corruption rating
  7. Democracy — is it in crisis or renaissance?
  8. EU lobby register still riddled with errors

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Party of the European LeftJOB ALERT - Seeking a Communications Manager (FT) for our Brussels office!
  2. European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual & Reproductive Rights (EPF)Launch of the EPF Contraception Policy Atlas Europe 2023. 8th February. Register now.
  3. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains
  4. Forum EuropeConnecting the World from the Skies calls for global cooperation in NTN rollout
  5. EFBWWCouncil issues disappointing position ignoring the threats posed by asbestos
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  3. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  4. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  5. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  6. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us