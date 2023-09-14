Thursday

14th Sep 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

MEPs reject deep-sea mining in raw materials vote

  • Deep sea mining would most likely result in permanent loss of biodiversity according to the approved EU document (Photo: Jason Taellious)

EU plans to secure its own supply of raw materials got approval in a plenary vote in the European Parliament on Thursday (14 September).

The legislation is meant to reduce reliance on China, which dominates the metals market, such as cobalt, lithium, and boron used to produce batteries and wind turbines.

"We're in geopolitically stormy waters," said German liberal MEP Nicola Beer, who is leading the file, adding that the EU is 99 percent dependent on China for its rare earth supply.

"[The EU is] confronted with Chinese export restrictions on germanium and gallium," she said. "We cannot allow that to be the case," she added.

The latest iteration of the so-called Critical Raw Materials Act establishes that 15 percent of domestic demand should be met by recycling by 2030, and 50 percent has to be processed within the EU, up from nearly nothing today.

The law is being rushed through the legislative process because many in Brussels deem it essential to respond quickly to Chinese dominance.

The final text was approved by a large majority, with 515 MEPs backing it against 34 opposed and 28 abstentions.

But the approved text also includes precautionary language against deep-sea mining, which some extraction companies have pushed as solutions to meet future rare earth demand, and which, according to the International Energy Agency in Paris, could rise by 40 percent by 2040.

But the plenary text published on Thursday warned that "deep sea mining will most likely result in damage to ecosystems and a permanent loss of biodiversity," calling for a moratorium on deep-sea mining since the impact on marine ecosystems has not been researched.

EU member states and the European Parliament will now enter a final round of negotiations to try to agree the text before the end of the year.

There may still be some scope for lobbyists to influence the outcome. Some like the Metals Company, a Canadian mining operation, are lobbying heavily for the acceptance of deep-sea mining.

"People think we are debating if deep sea mining should happen or not, and that's gone. It's happening," said the Metals Company CEO Gerard Barron recently.

But Europe's top science panel called for a moratorium on deep-sea mining in a report released in June.

And negotiators from France, Germany, Portugal and Ireland have all spoken out against deep-sea mining.

"The plenary vote today in the European Parliament is another strong signal against deep-sea mining," said Steve Trent, CEO of the Environmental Justice Foundation, a London-based NGO.

"EU Member States have a real opportunity to safeguard our futures by ensuring that the door is closed to materials exploited from the deep sea," he added.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. EU's minerals strategy: what's ethical vs what's critical
  2. EU's new critical raw materials act could be a recipe for conflict
  3. EU launches critical raw materials act

Opinion

EU's new critical raw materials act could be a recipe for conflict

Solar panels, wind-turbines, electric vehicle batteries and other green technologies require minerals including aluminium, cobalt and lithium — which are mined in some of the most conflict-riven nations on earth, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea, and Kazakhstan.

EU launches critical raw materials act

The EU presented its strategy to ensure access to critical raw materials needed for clean technologies. No country should supply more than 65 percent of any key material. Currently, China dominates almost all rare earth metal markets.

EU announces anti-subsidy probe into Chinese EVs

The EU Commission will launch an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles which according to EU president Ursula von der Leyen are "flooding" European the market.

Opinion

Why new EIB chief must prioritise people's basic needs

Whoever takes up presidency of the European Investment Bank will have a huge responsibility to execute meaningful reform and make sure the bank delivers for its ultimate owners, the people and households of the EU.

Opinion

Time is now for EU to boost animal welfare

The EU likes to pride itself as a leader in animal welfare. But the reality is that its existing legislation is very much out of date. The time to revise EU rules is now, argues the Brussels-based Eurogroup for Animals

