Tuesday

21st Nov 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

Study: Renewables key to fighting energy-price inflation

  • Food inflation was driven by exploding fossil-fuel prices and corporations hiking prices (Photo: Unsplash)

By

Listen to article

Fifty percent of all inflation in 2022 was caused by higher fossil-fuel costs driving up the price of energy, according to a report by the German think-tank Dezernat Zukunft, which shows that energy inflation then pushed up other prices — especially that of food.

The report suggests that the effects of energy on inflation have been underestimated.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Faster uptake of renewable power saved European consumers €95bn between 2021 and 2023 and lowered overall power prices by up to 15 percent, according to the International Energy Agency calculations (Photo: European Commission)

"The importance of energy for most economic activity means its effect on inflation goes much further than headline numbers suggest," said the report's lead author, Max Krahé.

The report's authors conclude that the best way to prevent inflation caused by energy prices is by speeding up the deployment of renewable energy, especially wind and solar power.

Faster uptake of renewable power saved European consumers €95bn between 2021 and 2023 and lowered overall power prices by up to 15 percent, according to the International Energy Agency calculations.

Much of the price volatility of recent years was associated almost entirely with the price swings of gas and oil caused by the gas cutoff imposed on Russian president Vladimir Putin by the EU after his invasion of Ukraine, and lower oil production by the world's oil-producing countries.

A power system based on renewables will deliver more stable prices because it is less vulnerable to these price swings.

This aligns with much of the recent criticism on how central banks have managed inflation in recent years.

The European Central Bank unleashed the steepest interest rate hikes to counter inflation since the bank was founded in 1999.

Nobel laureate and economist Joseph Stiglitz has told EUobserver that raising interest rates is "counterproductive because we want more investment to solve shortages and constraints on the supply side, not less."

ECB president Christine Lagarde, in February 2022, seemingly agreed when she told MEPs that higher interest rates would not bring down energy prices.

"High energy prices cause at least 50 percent of today's inflation. [But] it is not up to the ECB to determine the oil price," she said at the beginning of 2022.

But with inflation increasing throughout 2022, the central bank's governing council eventually decided to raise rates out of fear that "inflation would become entrenched" because workers would demand higher wages.

The fear was that this could result in a wage-price spiral, where higher wages would continue to drive up prices and vice-versa.

Stiglitz and other economists featured on these pages over the past two years have criticised this argument for having no foundation in data, with over two-thirds of inflation caused by corporate profits, according to ECB data.

Three challenges

Krahé and his colleagues at Dezernat Zukunft argue that the longer-term trend is that renewable energy is expected to reduce power costs even more and will reduce energy-price instability.

The report notes that three challenges continue to cause price instability in energy and power markets.

"As long as electricity prices remain linked to fossil-fuel prices, especially gas, any increase in fossil fuel price volatility spills over into the pricing of electricity," the report's authors note.

Other risks highlighted in the report are supply chain risks as wind and solar deployment speeds up.

One bottleneck is the slow development of grids, energy storage in the form of batteries and interconnectors that can bring the power across EU boundaries to where it is needed.

Although these challenges remain, the authors conclude that fossil fuels "added to the economic and political instability of recent years," and that replacing them with renewables will result in less price swings in the future.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. UN calls for more 'pragmatic' anti-inflation policies
  2. ECB's Lagarde says profits are two-thirds of inflation
  3. Joseph Stiglitz: 'Excessive zeal' of central banks on inflation
UN calls for more 'pragmatic' anti-inflation policies

The UN has called on central banks to institute "more pragmatic policies to tackle inflation" as large parts of the world are "crushed" by debt, and wealthy countries risk another decade of austerity and recession.

Opinion

Will EU give greenlight to finance industry to fuel climate crisis?

While the EU makes efforts to reduce emissions at home, progress is dwarfed by the EU's financial sector's climate-harming, profit-seeking investments outside of its own borders, write the directors of Climate Action Network, Friends of the Earth, and Action Aid.

Latest News

  1. Germany, Israel and Gaza: an increasingly untenable position
  2. Study: Renewables key to fighting energy-price inflation
  3. Coalition squabble in Germany over €60bn budget black hole
  4. Beyond Ukraine and Gaza, an overlooked genocide in Darfur
  5. '7,200 fossil-fuel lobby passes' at 20 years of UN climate summits
  6. 'EU has no interest in peace,' ex-Palestinian envoy to EU says
  7. The smallest objects of utmost importance to the EU
  8. EU 'unfazed' by antisemitic billboards despite Gaza war

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  2. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?
  3. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  4. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  5. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  5. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  6. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us