Thursday

25th Jan 2024

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

EU launches agri-food dialogue, amid farmer revolts

  • Against the backdrop of widespread roadblocks and street protests across the 27-nations bloc, one thing is clear: European farmers are unhappy (Photo: Rossen Kalpachki, Trud Daily, Bulgaria)

By

Listen to article

Farmers' protests and climate change have moved agriculture into the political spotlight, making it one of the hot topics for the upcoming EU elections.

In response to increased divisions and polarisation, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen launched this week "a strategic dialogue" on the future of agriculture in the EU.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support non-profit journalism

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The initiative, initially previewed in September during her annual state of the union address, was seen as a way to appease criticism — led by her own centre-right European People's Party party in the European Parliament — against some EU green policies.

Despite this, von der Leyen has argued that the dialogue provides an opportunity to find solutions to "shape" and "preserve" an essential sector of the EU's economy.

A diverse group of 30 organiwations, including major agri-food lobbyists, NGOs and academics, will discuss how to enhance farmers' living standards, attract future generations to agriculture, promote sustainability, optimise technology, and ensure Europe's competitiveness in the food system.

A report is expected by the end of August or early September.

To moderate the debate, von der Leyen has appointed German professor Peter Strohschneider, who previously chaired Germany's commission for the future of agriculture, formed in July 2020 during chancellor Angela Merkel's government.

Although there are high expectations for what will come out of this novel exercise, it remains to be seen how recommendations from the strategic dialogue will be incorporated into the next commission's mandate.

People close to the dialogue admitted to journalists on Thursday (25 January) that the impact of such recommendations is often "indirect".

The launch of the strategic dialogue comes amid growing tension in many member states, with concerns about the far-right hijacking the situation as the June elections loom.

Faustine Bas-Defossez from the European Environmental Bureau, which is one of the participants in the strategic dialogue, raised concern about the piggybacking of farmers' protests by far-right parties, noting an increasing divide between anti- and pro-European sentiments, particularly in the context of environmental policies.

"We are worried about recent polls that indicate a rise in anti-EU populism, with radical right-wing parties expected to lead in countries like France, Poland and Austria, and the instrumentalisation by these parties of farmers protests," she told EUobserver.

Against the backdrop of widespread roadblocks and street protests all across the 27-nations bloc, one thing is clear: European farmers are unhappy.

Protests in Germany revolve around cuts in fuel subsidies while French farmers are urgently seeking subsidies and compensation for climate-related disasters. Yet, farmers in Poland and Romania demand more restrictions on Ukraine exports.

Farmers' demands include a call for a decent income, a review of agreements with Ukraine, the rejection of the Mercosur trade agreement, a change in the status of wild wolves, and the recognition of the strategic role of agriculture, according to Christiane Lambert, the president of the lobby Copa, also a participant in the strategic dialogue.

In recent years, the farming and food sector has been affected by the pandemic, the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine — which has increased costs of production for farmers who are facing increasing regulations and administrative burdens. Simultaneously, climate change has increased the risks of floods and droughts, undermining the industry.

Simultaenously, there is a widespread understanding that it is paramount to reduce emissions from the agriculture, as EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra acknowledged last year this is "very sensitive in many member states".

Agriculture is responsible for about 10 percent of the EU's total greenhouse gas emissions.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Revealed: Big Agri's meetings with EPP's anti-green MEPs
  2. EU's Nature Restoration Law: more funds, better agriculture
  3. EU chief links farming with climate to appease centre-right
  4. Can Green Deal survive the 2024 European election?
EU chief links farming with climate to appease centre-right

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced "a strategic dialogue" on the future of EU agriculture — in response to the wave of criticism led by her own centre-right party in the European Parliament against some green policies.

Opinion

Can Green Deal survive the 2024 European election?

Six months ahead of the EU elections, knocking an 'elitist' climate agenda is looking like a vote-winner to some. Saving the Green Deal and the EU's climate ambitions starts with listening to Europeans who are struggling to make ends meet.

EUobserved

Are ECB economists a 'tribe' or 'violinists'?

This week, a debate erupted between central bankers on whether economists are better described as a "tribal clique" (European Central Bank boss Christine Lagarde) or "violinists" (former deputy governor of the Irish Central Bank.)

EUobserved

Are ECB economists a 'tribe' or 'violinists'?

This week, a debate erupted between central bankers on whether economists are better described as a "tribal clique" (European Central Bank boss Christine Lagarde) or "violinists" (former deputy governor of the Irish Central Bank.)

Latest News

  1. EU launches agri-food dialogue, amid farmer revolts
  2. New French Renew boss at odds with Macron on gender-violence
  3. Are ECB economists a 'tribe' or 'violinists'?
  4. EU presidency to enact asylum reforms despite abuse claims
  5. 2024 will be a momentous year for election observers
  6. Palestinian rights chief on ICJ: 'We're on right side of history'
  7. EU proposes new powers for European Works Councils
  8. EU's lost influence in Sahel is 'a disaster', experts tell MEPs

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us