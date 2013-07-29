EU settles trade dispute with China, warns member states

The EU has defended a deal with China over solar panel imports amid criticism it has caved into Bejing's demands.

Karel De Gucht, EU trade commissioner, Monday (29 July) announced that an "amicable solution" had been found between EU and Chinese officials after the commission last month imposed anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese solar panels.

The tariffs - at 11.8 percent - were supposed to leap to 47.6 percent by 6 August if the two sides did on agree on a compromise that would see ...