Why EU offshore wind is in trouble

A few months after Russian president Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, five European leaders and the EU Commission signed the Esbjerg Declaration.
Named after the eponymous Danish coastal city, the May 2022 document outlines ambitions to transform the North Sea into the "green power plant of Europe," an offshore renewable energy system connecting Belgium, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands.
The coalition — since joined by France, Ireland, Luxembourg, and the non-EU Norway and U...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
